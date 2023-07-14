Flowing towards change: Phuket Old Town floods get a drain makeover worth 226 million baht (video)

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post.

Addressing the longstanding issue of recurring floods in Phuket Old Town, a public hearing was held yesterday chaired by the Mayor of Phuket City, Saroj Angkanapilas. The main agenda was the unveiling of a 226 million baht drainage system construction project, aimed at shielding the Old Town from the destructive impact of frequent floods.

Set within the premises of the Royal Phuket City Hotel, Saroj outlined the focus of the first phase of the project, which involves the establishment and enhancement of an efficient drainage network spanning from the Phra Aram Bridge to Soi Ton Pho.

Saroj highlighted the importance of this venture, citing the severe flooding experienced in the region as a driving factor. Last year, in the span of two days from November 15 to 16, heavy and continuous rain led to floodwaters reaching depths of one to 1.5 metres. This was enough to halt the movement of cars and wreak havoc on numerous properties.

Just one month prior, in October, Phuket Town had been subjected to the worst floods in three decades.

Saroj said…

“The goal is to inform the local population about the implementation of a drainage system construction project aimed to rectify the flooding problem in the Old Town area.”

The scheme intends to lay down new drains and upgrade old ones across a length of 1,610 kilometres. With an estimated expense of about 226 million baht, Saroj mentioned that the public hearing served as an opportunity for residents to comprehend the project fully. It was also a platform for them to voice their opinions and provide suggestions on the most effective implementation of the project.