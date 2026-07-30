Phuket officials probe condo over alleged unlicensed daily rentals

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 30, 2026, 4:32 PM
1 minute read
Phuket officials probe condo over alleged unlicensed daily rentals | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from ที่ทำการปกครอง อำเภอเมืองภูเก็ต

Phuket officials have launched legal action against the operator of a condominium in Wichit subdistrict after an inspection found the property was allegedly offering rooms for daily rental without a hotel licence.

The inspection took place yesterday, July 29, after residents lodged complaints about the property. Officials said they found rooms being rented to guests daily, which may constitute operating a hotel without a licence under the Hotel Act.

During the inspection, officials found staff at the property but said neither the owner nor the manager was present.

A Phuket condo is under investigation after officials allegedly found it offering unlicensed daily rentals.
Photo via ที่ทำการปกครอง อำเภอเมืองภูเก็ต

Officials recorded statements from those involved and collected evidence to submit to investigators. The operator is expected to face legal proceedings for allegedly operating a hotel without a licence under Section 15 of the Hotel Act B.E. 2547 (2004).

Under Thai law, anyone offering accommodation on a daily basis as a hotel business must first obtain a hotel operating licence. Officials said those who fail to do so may face criminal penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

Matichon reported that the inspection formed part of Phuket’s continuing campaign against unlicensed accommodation businesses. Officials said the operation supports government efforts to improve tourist safety and promote fair competition among licensed accommodation providers.

A Phuket condo is under investigation after officials allegedly found it offering unlicensed daily rentals.
Photo via ที่ทำการปกครอง อำเภอเมืองภูเก็ต

In similar news, earlier this month, a hotel in Phuket was ordered to demolish its buildings after the Supreme Court issued a final judgment cancelling its land documents over the encroachment of more than 13 rai of Sirinat National Park.

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Officials said six encroachment cases involving Sirinat National Park are currently being expedited. Two have reached final judgments, allowing authorities to enforce the court’s orders.

One of the cases involves a hotel and villa development in Sakhu subdistrict, Thalang district, occupying more than 13 rai that encroached on Sirinat National Park.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 30, 2026, 4:32 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.