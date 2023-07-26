Phuket officials honour King Vajiralongkorn’s birthday with environmental tribute

Photo courtesy of PR Phuket

As Thailand prepares for the 71st birthday of His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn this Friday, July 28, Phuket officials are leading their respective communities in tributes and activities to honour the royal occasion.

In the residential district of Baan Kuku, located in Ratsada, Phuket, Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod directed various initiatives today alongside local volunteers, community group members, and organisations to pay tribute to His Majesty. These activities included tree planting and a monastic cleanup, demonstrated in Soi Mae Klin at the entrance to the Baan Kuku Community Development Volunteer Leadership Center, and around Khao To Chae Monastery in Moo 3, Ratsada.

In addition to these environmental efforts, the collective participants also took the traditional pledge “We do good deeds with our hearts”, a phrase often associated with acts of honour during royal commemorations.

In a separate event in Klong Mudong for King Vajiralongkorn, located in Moo 6, Wichit, Vice Governor Danai supervised another assembly aimed at releasing aquatic animals as part of the birthday observances for His Majesty. Also attending this notable event was Sitthipol Muangsong from the Phuket Fisheries Office, together with Muang Phuket District Chief Pairote Srilamoon, Wichit Mayor Kreetha Chotiwitpipat, several officials, students, and the general public.

Far beyond a token homage to the king, this particular act of releasing aquatic creatures reaffirms local commitment to aqua-life revitalisation and counteracting reduced fish stock, a cause that Sitthipol maintains will have a positive impact on everyone.

The variety of organisms released into the local water included fry, shrimplets, and fingerlings of plum shrimp, red snapper, sea bass, and gold snapper, reported Phuket News.

Notably, this area, known historically as ‘Hua Tha’ which translates to ‘entrance to the canal’, has long been recognised as a hub for fishing and supports local livelihoods. In addition to its traditional roots, it has attracted tourists with its laid-back pace of life, scenic rest areas, canoeing, monkey-spotting, and fish-breeding in local fishermen’s cages.

Follow us on :













Klong Mudong, renowned as a mangrove forest, is a hatchery for marine fauna. It continually acts as a provider of sustenance and growth, forming a crucial ecological system for its resources, forest, marine life, and the livelihood of its residents.

Therefore, these aquatic creature-releasing exercises promise to rejuvenate marine resources, promote the recovery of local coastal aquatic fauna around Wichit, and ensure that the coastal fishermen of the area can sustain their families through fishing.