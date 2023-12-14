Phuket nightlife extends with 4am closing and increased safety measures

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

Phuket’s nightlife venues in Patong will soon be buzzing till 4am, thanks to new government regulations. To ensure the safety of party-goers, Kathu district’s Chief, Theeraphong Chuaychu, announced the creation of a war room to keep tabs on these late-night establishments.

This extension of closing hours is set to come into force on December 16 and will impact selected areas across Thailand, including Phuket, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, and Koh Samui in the Surat Thani province. According to Theeraphong, the measures have received the Cabinet’s approval and are just awaiting publication in the Royal Gazette.

Patong, in particular, will see six zones affected by this change, impacting over 150 venues. Theeraphong reassures that the establishments are prepared and have procedures in place to ensure the safety of tourists. One such measure is the Thai D app, which will be used to prevent individuals under the age of 20 from using counterfeit IDs to gain entry into these venues.

To further beef up security, checkpoints have been established in popular areas like Bangla Road, and security personnel will actively patrol these regions. An AI system has also been deployed to identify individuals entering and exiting the area, adding another layer of security, Theeraphong said.

“We have conducted thorough tests of the system and are continuously working towards ensuring the safety of citizens and tourists. We are prepared to address any deficiencies and make necessary improvements to the system.”

The authorities have also collaborated with venue operators, Patong Municipality, and police officers to set up waiting areas. This move comes in response to the National Alcohol Beverage Policy Committee’s recent directive for late-night pubs and restaurants to establish sobering-up areas and prevent intoxicated patrons from driving, reported The Phuket News.

Looking forward, the war room will play a crucial role in monitoring and assessing the situation, said Theeraphong.

“Administrative officials, police, and Patong Municipality are jointly creating an operational plan appropriate to the situation, aiming to manage all aspects and maximize benefits to the people.”

In addition to these safety measures, the Kathu-Patong road over Patong Hill is undergoing modifications to increase its strength and accommodate the anticipated rise in traffic. This initiative involves the combined efforts of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), Kathu Municipality, Patong Municipality, and the Phuket Highways office. Other enhancements include improved lighting at blind corners to further boost safety.

As Phuket’s nightlife prepares to stretch into the wee hours of the morning, the authorities seem to have left no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of its patrons.