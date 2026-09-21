Phuket MP seeks money trail probe over checkpoint extortion

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 21, 2026, 2:23 PM
2 minutes read
Phuket MP seeks money trail probe over checkpoint extortion | Thaiger
People’s Party MP Chalermpong Saengdee | Photo via Facebook

A Phuket MP has urged investigators to trace bank transfers he says may be linked to alleged payments at a Thalang checkpoint, widening scrutiny of claims that Volunteer Defence Corps members demanded money from detainees in exchange for their release.

Chalermpong Saengdee, the People’s Party MP for Phuket Constituency 2, said yesterday, September 20, that he had received additional information about the alleged money trail. He published images showing transfers of 6,500 baht and 10,000 baht, with some personal information obscured.

Chalermpong said allegations now include claims that some money was transferred into an account described as a possible “mule account”, rather than being paid entirely in cash.

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Neither the status of the account nor any connection between its holder and checkpoint personnel has been formally established.

The MP called for investigators to establish who owns and controls the account, whether the money was later withdrawn or transferred elsewhere and whether any transactions can be linked to personnel working at the checkpoint or others involved in the operation.

He argued that the investigation should extend beyond whoever allegedly requested the payments and establish who ultimately benefited from them. Chalermpong stressed that he was not presenting the allegations as proven and said the investigation should determine the facts.

The latest claims follow complaints publicised earlier this month alleging that people detained at a drug-testing checkpoint in Thalang were taken to a building behind the district office and asked to pay between 6,000 and 15,000 baht to secure their release.

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Those allegations prompted the Interior Ministry and Phuket officials to launch an investigation.

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In one complaint previously cited by Chalermpong, 15,000 baht was allegedly demanded before the amount was reduced to 12,000 baht. The person involved was subsequently taken through court proceedings and fined 2,000 baht, according to the complaint. No finding has yet established that the larger alleged payment was collected unlawfully.

The Thalang checkpoint team named in the complaints has since been removed from operational duties while the inquiry continues. Phuket Governor Chotnarin Kerdsom said two replacement teams, comprising about 30 personnel, had been assigned to maintain operations.

The provincial administration said witnesses had already been questioned and officials were seeking further information from people directly involved in the complaints.

The government has also ordered provincial and district officials to establish the facts and said legal action should follow if wrongdoing is substantiated.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 21, 2026, 2:23 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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