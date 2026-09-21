Phuket MP faces possible arrest warrant if he misses DSI nominee summons

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 21, 2026, 7:47 PM
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Phuket MP faces possible arrest warrant if he misses DSI nominee summons | Thaiger

Somchat Techthawornjaroen has been summoned as a witness in a probe into Thai nominees holding Phuket property for foreigners. The justice minister says the next date is September 28.

A Phuket MP could face an arrest warrant if he fails to appear before the Department of Special Investigation this month. The DSI wants him as a witness in a nominee property case, the justice minister said.

Justice Minister Rutthaphon Naowarat spoke about Somchat at Government House today, September 21. Somchat is the People’s Party MP for Phuket Constituency 1.

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The DSI inquiry covers property holdings and the use of Thai nominees on behalf of foreigners. Somchat has postponed giving his statement several times, according to reports.

A new summons will be issued for September 28 at Somchat’s own request, Rutthaphon said. He said he expected Somchat to attend.

It will be the third summons issued because the first one never reached him. If he does not come, DSI rules require officers to file a complaint at Thung Song Hong police station.

That step falls under Section 24 of the Special Case Investigation Act, and failing to appear carries a penalty. The main case would go ahead either way, the minister said.

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Asked whether that meant an arrest warrant, he first said investigators would look at the details. Pressed again, he replied: “Yes.”

Business records link Somchat to at least 28 companies as a director or shareholder in his own name or through his law firm. He denies acting as a nominee for foreigners, and the People’s Party said in August that it would not shield him.

Somchat went to the DSI of his own accord on August 20 and said he would attend every appointment. He said at the time that not a fraction of a square millimetre of Thai land had passed into foreign hands through his businesses.

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 21, 2026, 7:47 PM
1 minute read
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