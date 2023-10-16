Phuket motorists urged to avoid roads for King Maha Vajiralongkorn tribute procession

Phuket Old Town. Photo by marhas1 taken from flickr.

Phuket City Municipality issued an appeal to motorists, asking them to steer clear of Phuket Road and its surrounding areas in Phuket Old Town next Monday. This comes in anticipation of a street procession set to pay tribute to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X).

The street procession, honouring King Maha Vajiralongkorn, is not part of the traditional Iw Keng parades that take place during the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. However, as per the municipality’s announcement on Saturday, it will be held on the occasion of the event. A similar procession was successfully organised last year.

This year’s procession is slated to start at 5pm from the Golden Dragon Statue (Hai Leng Ong Statue) located at the 72nd Anniversary of Queen Mother Sirikit Park on Thalang Road. From there, participants will turn left onto Phuket Road, heading south to Sapan Hin Park.

Along the way, the procession will pass through notable landmarks such as the Chartered Intersection, Surin Circle (Clocktower Roundabout), and Bang Niew Intersection.

Upon reaching Sapan Hin Park, a mass prayer will be held to extend good wishes to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

In their statement, the Phuket City Municipality expressed apologies for any inconvenience caused by the event and advised motorists to avoid the affected areas on the specified day and time.

In addition to this, the municipality has also urged the public to cooperate with the use of the Sapan Hin Park area during the Vegetarian Festival. The festival, which will run from October 15 to October 23 before concluding on October 24, will require certain equipment to be stored in the park.

Furthermore, it is important to note that some of the major street processions that take place during the festival will lead devotees to the shrine at the southern tip of Sapan Hin. This location also serves as the farewell point for devotees on the festival’s final night.

