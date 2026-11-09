Phuket motorcycle taxi rider stabbed after stopping to help foreign man

A motorcycle taxi rider was stabbed in Patong, Phuket, after stopping to help a group of foreign men on Saturday night, November 7. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to identify the attacker.

The victim, Anon Songsakul, reported the incident to Patong Police Station in Kathu district the following day, November 8.

The 37 year old rider told police he had picked up a Thai woman from a venue in the Nanai area and dropped her off on Phang Mueang Sai Kor Road.

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As he rode away, he noticed three foreign men standing beside a motorcycle. One of them waved him over, apparently asking for help with the vehicle.

Anon described the man as short and slim, with a moustache. He was wearing shorts and a black long-sleeved hoodie with the hood pulled over his head.

According to Anon, he remained seated on his motorcycle and reached towards the other vehicle to check a light switch. The man then allegedly pulled out a small folding knife, approximately three inches long, and stabbed him in the left arm.

The blade also grazed Anon’s upper body near his left chest. He managed to push the man’s hand away before leaving the scene and seeking treatment at Patong Hospital.

Investigators from Patong Police Station are examining nearby CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to establish what happened and identify the suspect. Police said they were gathering evidence to locate the attacker and pursue legal action.

The incident follows several similar reports of violence in Phuket. In July, police arrested a foreign man accused of assaulting a tuk-tuk driver in Patong following a dispute over a 300-baht fare.

The driver suffered an injury requiring 10 stitches, while immigration officers reportedly revoked the suspect’s permission to stay in Thailand.

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