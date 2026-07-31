Foreign tourist criticised for posing on abandoned building in Phuket

Residents raised safety concerns after a foreign tourist was filmed sitting on the edge of an abandoned building in Phuket while friends took photographs.

The incident at the abandoned building in the Wichit district of Phuket was recorded by residents and shared on social media, where the footage attracted widespread attention before being republished by several Thai news outlets.

In the video, the Thai man filming can be heard warning about the danger, saying, “What will happen if this foreigner falls? Don’t do this. Such a quality tourist. This is dangerous, very dangerous.”

The unfinished building consists of an eight-storey concrete structure with no protective walls or balcony railings on any floor.

The report added that construction materials and exposed steel reinforcement bars remain on the ground floor, presenting additional hazards to anyone entering the property.

The footage showed the foreign tourist sitting on the edge of the top floor with both legs hanging over the side while posing for photographs.

It was not clear how many people had entered the building or whether others accompanying the tourist also climbed to the rooftop.

Locals told Channel 7 that the construction project had been abandoned for more than four years. They said the owner of the land allows vendors to operate businesses at the entrance to the property in exchange for helping watch over the site.

According to the vendors, they noticed the tourists entering the building while operating their stalls nearby. One resident told the media that a Thai national had previously died after falling from the rooftop of the same building.

The resident urged both Thai and foreign visitors not to enter the abandoned structure, citing the risk of serious injury as well as the possibility of legal consequences for entering private property without permission.

The report did not state whether the incident had been reported to the property owner or whether any action would be taken against the tourist featured in the video.