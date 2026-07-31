Foreign tourist criticised for posing on abandoned building in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 31, 2026, 3:37 PM
1 minute read
Foreign tourist criticised for posing on abandoned building in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 7 and One News

Residents raised safety concerns after a foreign tourist was filmed sitting on the edge of an abandoned building in Phuket while friends took photographs.

The incident at the abandoned building in the Wichit district of Phuket was recorded by residents and shared on social media, where the footage attracted widespread attention before being republished by several Thai news outlets.

In the video, the Thai man filming can be heard warning about the danger, saying, “What will happen if this foreigner falls? Don’t do this. Such a quality tourist. This is dangerous, very dangerous.”

The unfinished building consists of an eight-storey concrete structure with no protective walls or balcony railings on any floor.

Abandoned building in Phuket
Photo via Channel 7

The report added that construction materials and exposed steel reinforcement bars remain on the ground floor, presenting additional hazards to anyone entering the property.

The footage showed the foreign tourist sitting on the edge of the top floor with both legs hanging over the side while posing for photographs.

It was not clear how many people had entered the building or whether others accompanying the tourist also climbed to the rooftop.

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Locals told Channel 7 that the construction project had been abandoned for more than four years. They said the owner of the land allows vendors to operate businesses at the entrance to the property in exchange for helping watch over the site.

Foreigner caught on viral video risking life for photo in Phuket
Photo via One News

According to the vendors, they noticed the tourists entering the building while operating their stalls nearby. One resident told the media that a Thai national had previously died after falling from the rooftop of the same building.

The resident urged both Thai and foreign visitors not to enter the abandoned structure, citing the risk of serious injury as well as the possibility of legal consequences for entering private property without permission.

The report did not state whether the incident had been reported to the property owner or whether any action would be taken against the tourist featured in the video.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 31, 2026, 3:37 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.