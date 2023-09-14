Phantom tuk tuk: Patong locals urge hit-and-run driver to step into the light

Picture courtesy of Phuket Tourist Police.

A tuk tuk driver in Patong, Phuket, who was involved in a hit-and-run incident with a tourist, is being urged to come forward by locals. The incident took place yesterday at 7.45pm.

The tourist victim, who was walking on the pavement with his friends, was knocked over when he stepped onto the road. The impact of the collision sent him tumbling over 10 metres down the road. Footage of the incident reveals that the tuk tuk was drifting close to the side of the road before the collision and did not slow down or stop after the hit, instead, it continued its journey.

Following the incident, a post from the Phuket Info Center implored the driver to come forward and take responsibility for his driving, labelling the incident as a hit and run. The post also mentioned that the injured individual was bleeding from his mouth and ears, however, his friends were quick to provide aid before the arrival of an ambulance, reported The Phuket News.

In a separate occurrence last night, the Phuket Tourist Police reported assisting another Australian tourist who was also struck by a car in Patong.

The police, who were on patrol from Bangla Road, were joined by foreign volunteers in their response to the incident. The driver of the small car involved in this instance, however, halted at the scene immediately after the collision.

The name of the tourist and the severity of his injuries from the tuk tuk incident remain unreported. Locals, along with the Phuket Info Center, continue to urge the driver involved to come forward and face the repercussions of his actions.

Last month, A grisly accident late evening between a souped-up street racer pick-up truck and a motorbike claimed the life of a woman.

Follow us on :













The offending vehicle, suspected of being illegally modified for racing, fled the scene, prompting a further investigation by local police. To read more about the story click HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.