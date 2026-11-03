Phuket locals seek answers as no emergency report follows overnight warning noise

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 3, 2026, 2:48 PM
1 minute read
Phuket locals seek answers as no emergency report follows overnight warning noise
Photo by sirichai_raksue via Getty Images

Residents in several areas of Phuket reported hearing a warning siren from 11pm on Sunday, November 2, until 2am on Monday, November 3. No emergency was reported, and residents urged officials to explain the alerts and check the warning system’s readiness.

The Phuket Times Facebook page reported that a high-pitched beep lasting about five seconds repeatedly sounded in areas including Phuket Town, Koh Sirey, Rassada Pier, Rawai, Patong and Kamala.

A check by the news agency found no earthquake in the sea near Phuket. Two or three undersea earthquakes were recorded in the Indian Ocean between about 1.30am and 2am, with magnitudes of 4.8 and 4.6. They were about 4,000 to 5,000 kilometres away and had no impact on Thailand. No tsunami was reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tsunami warning sign
Photo by sbostock via Getty Images

Phuket Times suggested that heavy rain and lightning at the time might have interfered with the warning system, but said this had not been confirmed. The page called on relevant officials to investigate and explain what happened to the public.

A Kamala resident told the media that people in the area were unable to sleep after hearing the first warning. The resident said Kamala was affected by the 2004 tsunami and that locals were worried. After hearing the siren, they panicked and stayed awake while following the news.

Residents also urged officials to inspect the offshore detection buoy near Phuket and assess whether the island’s warning system was ready for an emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tsunami warning tower
Photo by sirichai_raksue via Getty Images

A resident in Phuket Town said she first heard the warning at 11pm as she was leaving home for work. She continued to hear it after returning to her room, and said it had become more frequent, sounding about once every two minutes around Koh Sirey.

Related Articles

Another resident in the municipality said the sound startled them close to midnight, prompting them to call friends to ask whether an emergency had been reported. Phuket Times said some people on the island did not hear the siren.

As of publication, local authorities had not responded publicly or announced an investigation.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 3, 2026, 2:48 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Foreign tourist arrivals jump 7.31% as Thailand&#8217;s high season begins Tourism News

Foreign tourist arrivals jump 7.31% as Thailand’s high season begins

49 minutes ago
Victim questions free movie ticket compensation after unidentified bite at cinema Thailand News

Victim questions free movie ticket compensation after unidentified bite at cinema

54 minutes ago
Delivery giants sue Thai regulator over commission fee controls Business News

Delivery giants sue Thai regulator over commission fee controls

1 hour ago
Thai researchers use dugong poo to track endangered population Thailand News

Thai researchers use dugong poo to track endangered population

3 hours ago
Unconfirmed runway incident at Suvarnabhumi Airport circulated on social media Aviation News

Unconfirmed runway incident at Suvarnabhumi Airport circulated on social media

3 hours ago
Bangkok 45-baht rail fare cap seeks 5.8 billion baht, Thais only Business News

Bangkok 45-baht rail fare cap seeks 5.8 billion baht, Thais only

3 hours ago
PM Anutin reassures public about food security, but emergency bags advised to reduce risk Thailand News

PM Anutin reassures public about food security, but emergency bags advised to reduce risk

4 hours ago
Phuket flooding drowns Patong roads after heavy downpour Phuket News

Phuket flooding drowns Patong roads after heavy downpour

4 hours ago
Tourists clash with Koh Larn speedboat staff over departure delay Pattaya News

Tourists clash with Koh Larn speedboat staff over departure delay

5 hours ago
Lightning strike at Chachoengsao golf course kills junior player and injures caddy Central Thailand News

Lightning strike at Chachoengsao golf course kills junior player and injures caddy

5 hours ago
British teacher in Chon Buri charged over missing work permit Crime News

British teacher in Chon Buri charged over missing work permit

5 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 3 November: heavy rain in 7 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 3 November: heavy rain in 7 provinces, Bangkok showers

8 hours ago
Kanchanaburi Power coach and player report racist remarks Pattaya News

Kanchanaburi Power coach and player report racist remarks

21 hours ago
Chinese passenger caught with 8,900 weight loss pens at Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok News

Chinese passenger caught with 8,900 weight loss pens at Suvarnabhumi Airport

22 hours ago
Thai royalist groups beat migrant worker leader at Bangkok UN protest Bangkok News

Thai royalist groups beat migrant worker leader at Bangkok UN protest

23 hours ago
Food delivery rider sets off fire alarm after getting stuck inside condo Thailand News

Food delivery rider sets off fire alarm after getting stuck inside condo

24 hours ago
Thai motorists may get cash to scrap ageing vehicles Business News

Thai motorists may get cash to scrap ageing vehicles

24 hours ago
Former boy band singer drives pickup into Chai Nat walking street Crime News

Former boy band singer drives pickup into Chai Nat walking street

1 day ago
Thailand and Bhutan sign agreements on health, farming and energy Politics News

Thailand and Bhutan sign agreements on health, farming and energy

1 day ago
Russian man fined 10,000 baht for driving pickup on Phuket&#8217;s Bang Tao Beach Phuket News

Russian man fined 10,000 baht for driving pickup on Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach

1 day ago
Chiang Mai nursing assistant killed while helping people hurt in brawl Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai nursing assistant killed while helping people hurt in brawl

1 day ago
Thailand tourism plan targets 4 trillion baht, eyes visa-free expansion Business News

Thailand tourism plan targets 4 trillion baht, eyes visa-free expansion

1 day ago
3 year old Myanmar boy killed in Chumphon rented room Crime News

3 year old Myanmar boy killed in Chumphon rented room

1 day ago
Fake cosplaying delivery rider arrested over slew of Pattaya bag snatches Pattaya News

Fake cosplaying delivery rider arrested over slew of Pattaya bag snatches

1 day ago
15 year old golfer critically hurt by lightning at Chachoengsao golf course Central Thailand News

15 year old golfer critically hurt by lightning at Chachoengsao golf course

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articlePhuket flooding drowns Patong roads after heavy downpour