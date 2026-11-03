Phuket locals seek answers as no emergency report follows overnight warning noise

Residents in several areas of Phuket reported hearing a warning siren from 11pm on Sunday, November 2, until 2am on Monday, November 3. No emergency was reported, and residents urged officials to explain the alerts and check the warning system’s readiness.

The Phuket Times Facebook page reported that a high-pitched beep lasting about five seconds repeatedly sounded in areas including Phuket Town, Koh Sirey, Rassada Pier, Rawai, Patong and Kamala.

A check by the news agency found no earthquake in the sea near Phuket. Two or three undersea earthquakes were recorded in the Indian Ocean between about 1.30am and 2am, with magnitudes of 4.8 and 4.6. They were about 4,000 to 5,000 kilometres away and had no impact on Thailand. No tsunami was reported.

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Phuket Times suggested that heavy rain and lightning at the time might have interfered with the warning system, but said this had not been confirmed. The page called on relevant officials to investigate and explain what happened to the public.

A Kamala resident told the media that people in the area were unable to sleep after hearing the first warning. The resident said Kamala was affected by the 2004 tsunami and that locals were worried. After hearing the siren, they panicked and stayed awake while following the news.

Residents also urged officials to inspect the offshore detection buoy near Phuket and assess whether the island’s warning system was ready for an emergency.

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A resident in Phuket Town said she first heard the warning at 11pm as she was leaving home for work. She continued to hear it after returning to her room, and said it had become more frequent, sounding about once every two minutes around Koh Sirey.

Another resident in the municipality said the sound startled them close to midnight, prompting them to call friends to ask whether an emergency had been reported. Phuket Times said some people on the island did not hear the siren.

As of publication, local authorities had not responded publicly or announced an investigation.

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