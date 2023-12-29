Phuket launches ‘Seven Days of Family Happiness’ safety campaign for New Year

Photo courtesy of PR Phuket

Phuket, the tropical Thai island, is stepping up its safety measures for the New Year celebrations as officials unveiled their Seven Day Safety Campaign at the Phuket Provincial Hall on yesterday (December 28). The initiative, which aims to reduce accidents and fatalities during the festive period, has been rechristened from its previous moniker, Seven Days of Danger, to the more family-friendly Seven Days of Family Happiness.

The campaign’s key focus is road safety, a critical concern given the high rate of fatal transport accidents that occur over the New Year period. However, officials are quick to point out that the initiative also encompasses safety measures for water and air transport. The Seven Days campaign is set to kick off at the stroke of midnight and will continue round the clock from December 29 through to January 4.

The launch event was presided over by Vice Governor Sattha Thongtkham, with Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat notably absent. Udomphon Kan, the chief of the Phuket Provincial branch of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), also attended the event. Traditionally, the DDPM-Phuket oversees the Seven Days safety campaigns held at the end of each calendar year, as well as the Thai New Year Songkran holidays.

This year, officials are determined to “increase the intensity of all measures, hoping to reduce losses to a minimum, both in injuries and deaths”. This commitment comes in light of distressing statistics from the National Road Accident Centre ThaiRSC, which reported that Phuket had already witnessed 135 fatalities and almost 22,000 people hospitalised due to road accidents this year.

The campaign’s launch was attended by a large number of officials, all hopeful of curbing the number of road accidents and fatalities during the New Year celebrations. Vice Governor Sattha read out the Prime Minister’s message for this year’s National Accident Prevention Day and signalled a convoy of law enforcement and emergency response vehicles to make their way past the assembly of officials.

He also announced the inauguration of the Road and Marine Accident Prevention Operations Center during the New Year Festival 2024, which will serve as the coordination centre for the safety campaign. The initiative carries the slogan, Drive Safely. Accident-Free Thailand, reported Phuket News.

Throughout the ‘Seven Days’ campaign, police checkpoints will be established across the island to enforce traffic rules and regulations. Violations such as drunk driving, not wearing a seatbelt or motorcycle helmet, and driving without a licence will be subject to charges, in a concerted effort to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of all residents and visitors during the festive period.