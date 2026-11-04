Phuket launches new EV bus route from airport to Rawai

Phuket has launched a new electric bus service connecting Phuket International Airport with Rawai, offering residents and tourists another public transport option with fares starting at 40 baht.

The service was officially introduced on November 2 by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), with 10 air-conditioned electric buses operating along Route 8580.

The route runs from Phuket International Airport along Chaloem Phra Kiat Rama IX Road to Ban Rawai, providing a new connection between the airport and the southern part of the island.

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Students, religious practitioners, people with disabilities and elderly passengers are eligible for free travel, while regular fares start at 40 baht.

Phuket Governor Chotnarin Kerdsom presided over the November 2 launch, attended by PPAO President Rewat Areerob, provincial officials, community leaders and residents.

Rewat said the PPAO was prioritising public transport improvements to ease traffic congestion and make travel more convenient for residents and tourists.

The new Phuket EV bus route aims to make travel more convenient while encouraging residents and tourists to use public transport instead of private cars.

The PPAO expects the service to help ease congestion, conserve energy and reduce the environmental impact of transport.

Rewat encouraged greater use of public transport, describing the new route as another step towards Phuket’s goal of becoming a sustainable smart city.

Elsewhere, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) is considering a flat 15 baht fare for its new electric buses, replacing the proposed distance-based fares of 15, 20 and 25 baht.

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