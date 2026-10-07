Phuket launches Licence Lab to help small stays get licensed

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 7, 2026, 2:52 PM
1 minute read
Phuket launches Licence Lab to help small stays get licensed
Photo via หนังสือพิมพ์ภูเก็ตโพสต์

Phuket has launched the “Phuket Licence Lab” to help small and medium-sized accommodation businesses overcome building and regulatory problems that have prevented many from obtaining the licences needed to operate legally.

Five organisations from the professional, academic and tourism sectors signed a memorandum of understanding for the project on October 5 at Phuket City Development Company, or PKCD, in Mueang Phuket district.

The project was developed because many small and medium-sized accommodation businesses in Phuket remain unable to obtain licences, often because their buildings were constructed before certain regulations came into force.

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Common obstacles include fire exits, fire protection systems, building setbacks and open-space requirements, urban planning rules, wastewater treatment systems and land ownership documents.

These problems can affect both guest safety and the ability of operators to bring their businesses into compliance.

Phuket has launched Licence Lab to help small accommodation operators fix building issues and obtain the licences needed to operate legally.
Photo via หนังสือพิมพ์ภูเก็ตโพสต์

Under the MOU, Phuket Licence Lab will focus on three areas.

Volunteer architects will provide advice, building surveys and design guidance to operators through an “architect volunteer lab”. Information gathered during site visits will also be used to develop assessment tools and policy proposals, while the project will connect universities, professional associations and private businesses in Phuket.

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During the first phase, the partners tested the volunteer architect system using an accommodation business already going through the licensing process.

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The team trialled intake forms and preliminary building inspection forms, while also testing how professional recommendations would be prepared and passed to local administrative organisations.

Phuket has launched Licence Lab to help small accommodation operators fix building issues and obtain the licences needed to operate legally.
Photo via หนังสือพิมพ์ภูเก็ตโพสต์

The working group later inspected two accommodation businesses within Phuket City Municipality to assess real-world problems involving fire exits, building setbacks, wastewater treatment systems and land documents.

Volunteer architects used the assessment forms at the businesses to collect information and refine the process before it is expanded to other operators.

The project aims to help smaller accommodation businesses resolve licensing problems and improve safety standards, while using findings from actual buildings to develop policy proposals better suited to Phuket’s existing urban conditions.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 7, 2026, 2:52 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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