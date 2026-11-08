Phuket landfill closes indefinitely amid waste crisis

Phuket City Municipality suspended rubbish deliveries to its landfill today, November 8, after mounting waste overwhelmed the site and several trucks dumped rubbish on an access road, blocking other vehicles.

The suspension will remain in place indefinitely while officials prepare additional landfill space and coordinate with local councils and waste collection contractors.

Phuket City Mayor Supachoke Laongphet signed the announcement today, describing the situation at the municipality’s waste disposal centre as its seventh waste management crisis.

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According to the municipality, the volume of rubbish arriving at the landfill has exceeded its capacity, forcing officials to arrange additional machinery to prepare new areas for waste disposal.

The work has caused significant delays over the past week, with rubbish trucks having to wait longer than usual to enter the landfill.

The situation worsened this morning when several rubbish truck drivers reportedly refused to wait and instead dumped their loads on the road leading into the disposal area.

The discarded rubbish blocked access to the landfill, preventing other trucks from reaching the dumping site and further disrupting operations.

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The municipality said it was suspending waste deliveries to address the blockage and prevent similar incidents from happening again.

During the closure, officials will work to restore the landfill area and coordinate with all local administrative organisations and contractors responsible for transporting rubbish to the site.

The municipality has not announced a reopening date, saying waste deliveries will resume only after the landfill has been restored to normal operating conditions and arrangements have been clarified with the organisations and contractors involved.

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