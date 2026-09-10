Phuket Jewish New Year event to go ahead despite opposition

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 10, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Phuket Jewish New Year event to go ahead despite opposition | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

Chabad Patong has confirmed that a Jewish New Year celebration in Phuket will go ahead tomorrow, September 11, despite calls to cancel it over fears of possible violence.

The decision follows a petition submitted by the Protect Phuket Land Group, which had urged the province to stop the event at Chabad House Patong and a hotel in the area.

The group raised concerns that the gathering, which was initially expected to attract at least 1,000 Jewish residents and visitors, could face security risks or violence involving a third party.

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After receiving the petition, Phuket officials called a meeting with relevant agencies and representatives from Chabad Patong. Those involved expressed concern over security and the potential impact on Phuket’s tourism image, while asking the organiser to reconsider the event.

At a meeting yesterday, September 9, Chabad Patong confirmed that it would proceed with the celebration.

The Phuket Jewish New Year event will go ahead on September 11, with Chabad Patong reducing attendance, venues and operating hours.
Photo via MGR Online

The organiser said cancelling at this stage would cause significant losses both to Chabad Patong and, in its view, to Phuket’s reputation as an international tourism destination.

It said the event is held annually and is celebrated around the world, while tickets had already been sold and preparations had been completed.

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However, the organiser will scale back the event to make security easier to manage.

The celebration will now be held only at Chabad Patong rather than being split between Chabad and a hotel. Attendance will also be capped at 800 people, down from the original plan for around 1,000.

The original schedule was due to run from 4pm until midnight, but the event will now finish at 9pm.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 10, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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