Phuket group urges cancellation of Patong Jewish New Year event

A Phuket group has called on provincial officials to cancel a planned Rosh Hashanah, or Jewish New Year celebration in Patong, citing security concerns and warning that protests could escalate if the event goes ahead.

Members of the Protect Phuket Land Group, led by Saichon Nuchet, submitted a letter to the Phuket governor at Provincial Hall at about 10am today, September 8. The letter opposes a Jewish New Year event planned by Chabad Patong for September 11.

Mueang Phuket district chief Siwat Rawangkul, acting on behalf of the provincial administration, received the letter.

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Saichon said the group had been told that around 1,000 to 2,000 people could attend the celebration and that participants would be Israelis, with no Thai or other nationalities taking part.

He said residents were concerned that the gathering could become a target for a third party seeking to cause unrest, which could in turn affect Phuket’s tourism image.

He argued that this year’s situation was different from previous years because tensions surrounding Israel had intensified and opposition among some Thai and foreign residents had become stronger.

The group asked the province to review the event and called for it to be cancelled altogether this year, whether at Chabad or at a hotel. Saichon also urged officials to ensure adequate security to prevent violence or unrest.

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Saichon said that if organisers continued with the event, the group was prepared to step up its campaign and would press for the celebration to be cancelled this year.

Officials were expected to bring together relevant agencies, invite Chabad representatives to discuss public concerns and speak with the group that submitted the petition.

Siwat said no decision had yet been made on whether the event would be allowed to proceed.

He said the province would consider three main factors: the law, the current situation and public sentiment. He added that last year’s event was held at a hotel under tight security, but this year’s measures could need significantly stronger security if the celebration goes ahead.

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Siwat also stressed that Israeli tourists who are genuinely visiting Phuket have the right to travel in the province.

Another group representative, Thatchaphon, said residents wanted a clear answer from the province and believed cancelling the event would reduce tensions.

He warned that protesters would move to block the venue if the event went ahead and said the group was prepared to escalate its opposition.

He also questioned how the province would respond if it sought to halt the event but the central government allowed it to proceed, and what measures would be in place to prevent violence.

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