Phuket group urges cancellation of Patong Jewish New Year event

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 9, 2026, 9:10 AM
2 minutes read
Phuket group urges cancellation of Patong Jewish New Year event | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

A Phuket group has called on provincial officials to cancel a planned Rosh Hashanah, or Jewish New Year celebration in Patong, citing security concerns and warning that protests could escalate if the event goes ahead.

Members of the Protect Phuket Land Group, led by Saichon Nuchet, submitted a letter to the Phuket governor at Provincial Hall at about 10am today, September 8. The letter opposes a Jewish New Year event planned by Chabad Patong for September 11.

Mueang Phuket district chief Siwat Rawangkul, acting on behalf of the provincial administration, received the letter.

ADVERTISEMENT
A Phuket group is urging the cancellation of a Patong Jewish New Year, citing security concerns and warning that protests could escalate.
Photo via MGR Online

Saichon said the group had been told that around 1,000 to 2,000 people could attend the celebration and that participants would be Israelis, with no Thai or other nationalities taking part.

He said residents were concerned that the gathering could become a target for a third party seeking to cause unrest, which could in turn affect Phuket’s tourism image.

He argued that this year’s situation was different from previous years because tensions surrounding Israel had intensified and opposition among some Thai and foreign residents had become stronger.

The group asked the province to review the event and called for it to be cancelled altogether this year, whether at Chabad or at a hotel. Saichon also urged officials to ensure adequate security to prevent violence or unrest.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT
A Phuket group is urging the cancellation of a Patong Jewish New Year, citing security concerns and warning that protests could escalate.
Photo via MGR Online

Saichon said that if organisers continued with the event, the group was prepared to step up its campaign and would press for the celebration to be cancelled this year.

Officials were expected to bring together relevant agencies, invite Chabad representatives to discuss public concerns and speak with the group that submitted the petition.

Siwat said no decision had yet been made on whether the event would be allowed to proceed.

He said the province would consider three main factors: the law, the current situation and public sentiment. He added that last year’s event was held at a hotel under tight security, but this year’s measures could need significantly stronger security if the celebration goes ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siwat also stressed that Israeli tourists who are genuinely visiting Phuket have the right to travel in the province.

A Phuket group is urging the cancellation of a Patong Jewish New Year, citing security concerns and warning that protests could escalate.
Photo via MGR Online

Another group representative, Thatchaphon, said residents wanted a clear answer from the province and believed cancelling the event would reduce tensions.

He warned that protesters would move to block the venue if the event went ahead and said the group was prepared to escalate its opposition.

He also questioned how the province would respond if it sought to halt the event but the central government allowed it to proceed, and what measures would be in place to prevent violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 9, 2026, 9:10 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Phuket group urges cancellation of Patong Jewish New Year event | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket group urges cancellation of Patong Jewish New Year event

1 minute ago
Motorist faces three charges after driving against Bangkok traffic | Thaiger Bangkok News

Motorist faces three charges after driving against Bangkok traffic

15 hours ago
How to manage risk during market volatility? Getting to know professional position management strategies | Thaiger Finance

How to manage risk during market volatility? Getting to know professional position management strategies

16 hours ago
Chinese woman alleges 30 million baht house theft in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chinese woman alleges 30 million baht house theft in Samut Prakan

16 hours ago
Thailand to bring in 10,000 Sri Lankan workers to ease shortages | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to bring in 10,000 Sri Lankan workers to ease shortages

17 hours ago
French Samui zoo owner detained after deportation search | Thaiger Thailand News

French Samui zoo owner detained after deportation search

17 hours ago
Nonthaburi businesswoman doubles reward for missing cat to 100,000 baht | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi businesswoman doubles reward for missing cat to 100,000 baht

17 hours ago
808 Festival 2026 turns up the heat with phase 2 lineup announcement | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2026 turns up the heat with phase 2 lineup announcement

17 hours ago
Teen needs 40 stitches after dog chase in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Crime News

Teen needs 40 stitches after dog chase in Nakhon Ratchasima

17 hours ago
Airport Rail Link delays continue as operator future unclear | Thaiger Transport News

Airport Rail Link delays continue as operator future unclear

18 hours ago
Thai mothers blame Lampang rehabilitation centre over teen’s death | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai mothers blame Lampang rehabilitation centre over teen’s death

18 hours ago
Thailand details offences behind French Koh Samui zoo owner’s deportation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand details offences behind French Koh Samui zoo owner’s deportation

19 hours ago
Thailand foreign tourist arrivals pass 21 million in 2026 | Thaiger Business News

Thailand foreign tourist arrivals pass 21 million in 2026

19 hours ago
Foreign minister warns Israeli ambassador over Israeli misconduct | Thaiger Politics News

Foreign minister warns Israeli ambassador over Israeli misconduct

19 hours ago
Thai woman found dead in Samut Prakan rented room after meeting dating-app contact | Thaiger News

Thai woman found dead in Samut Prakan rented room after meeting dating-app contact

20 hours ago
Free public registration to watch the Royal Barge Procession | Thaiger Thailand News

Free public registration to watch the Royal Barge Procession

21 hours ago
New proposed alcohol rules restrict beer images, alarm craft brewers | Thaiger Business News

New proposed alcohol rules restrict beer images, alarm craft brewers

21 hours ago
CP Group&#8217;s Asia Era One considers four-month extension for rail service | Thaiger Business News

CP Group’s Asia Era One considers four-month extension for rail service

21 hours ago
Myanmar man arrested over compatriot’s fatal stabbing in Bang Lamung | Thaiger News

Myanmar man arrested over compatriot’s fatal stabbing in Bang Lamung

22 hours ago
Brit-Nigerian influencer received 40cc penile filler before Bangkok death | Thaiger Bangkok News

Brit-Nigerian influencer received 40cc penile filler before Bangkok death

22 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s 8-baht bus services near end of the road | Thaiger Business News

Bangkok’s 8-baht bus services near end of the road

23 hours ago
Thailand approves 15.5 billion baht disaster insurance scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand approves 15.5 billion baht disaster insurance scheme

23 hours ago
Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive | Thaiger Phuket News

Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive

23 hours ago
Thai man found asleep with meth pills at Kalasin car wash | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man found asleep with meth pills at Kalasin car wash

23 hours ago
Thailand 90-day reporting: how to file TM.47 online, in person and everything in between | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand 90-day reporting: how to file TM.47 online, in person and everything in between

23 hours ago