Phuket inquiry ordered into alleged checkpoint extortion

A Phuket extortion probe has been ordered into allegations that officials at a late-night drug checkpoint in Thalang demanded cash from detainees in exchange for their release.

Deputy Interior Minister Worasit Liangprasit instructed the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) and Phuket officials to urgently establish what happened, identify those involved and examine evidence relating to the allegations.

Phuket Governor Chotinarin Kerdsom was also ordered to report progress to the Interior Ministry.

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The investigation follows reports that emerged yesterday, September 16, concerning the conduct of a team operating a drug-testing checkpoint in Thalang district.

Thalang district has already begun reviewing the allegations circulated online and has been instructed to prepare a factual report. A fact-finding committee was also established, with its findings due to be submitted to the provincial administration today, September 17.

Worasit said any complaints involving officials must be investigated and that action should be taken if evidence confirms wrongdoing. He also stressed that the inquiry must be fair to everyone involved and that allegations should not be treated as established facts before the investigation is complete.

The scope of the extortion probe will extend beyond the initial case. DOPA and provincial officials have been told to examine other complaints or information suggesting similar conduct elsewhere in Phuket.

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The order came after Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee publicised a complaint concerning a drug-testing checkpoint in the Bang Jo area of Thalang.

According to the complaint cited by Chalermpong, the checkpoint was operated by a group described as a black-clad unit made up of Thalang District Volunteer Defence Corps, or Or Sor, members. The complainant alleged that people detained at the checkpoint were later taken to a room in a building behind the Thalang District Office.

Money was then allegedly demanded in return for their release, with payments said to range from 6,000 to 15,000 baht. The complainant claimed that only cash was accepted and that the money collected was placed in a storage container.

One case cited by the MP involved an alleged demand for 15,000 baht that was negotiated down to 12,000 baht. The complainant said the person later went through court proceedings and received a fine of only 2,000 baht.

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Chalermpong argued that the difference raised serious questions over whether the larger payment being demanded represented any lawful penalty. He characterised the alleged payment as extortion rather than a legitimate fine.

He also cited a separate allegation involving an elderly parent who reportedly had to arrange 6,000 baht to secure the release of a family member who had been detained.

The MP called on district and provincial officials to establish how long the alleged conduct may have been occurring and whether supervisors were aware of the complaints.

Worasit said any official found to have committed wrongdoing should face action regardless of rank. However, if the allegations are not substantiated, he said the findings should also be made public to protect those accused and maintain confidence in the investigation.

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