Phuket immigration revokes visa of foreigner who assaults tuk tuk driver

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 3, 2026, 11:27 AM
99 1 minute read
Phuket immigration revokes visa of foreigner who assaults tuk tuk driver | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์ and Phuket Thailand News Network

Police arrested a foreign man, reportedly a British national, for evading a tuk tuk fare and physically assaulting a tuk tuk driver in Phuket yesterday, July 2.

The incident took place at around 5am in Soi Na Nai and gained widespread attention after video footage of the confrontation circulated on Thai social media.

The footage showed a tuk tuk driver arguing with a foreign man before the situation turned violent. The foreign man was seen punching the driver in the face, leading the driver to collapse on his back.

The driver later told Thai media that the conflict began after the foreign man and two foreign women refused to pay a 300 baht fare.

Phuket tuk tuk driver attacked by foreigner
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

According to the driver, an argument broke out when he attempted to collect the fare, which later escalated into the assault captured on video. The driver said he suffered a mouth injury that required 10 stitches.

He also told reporters he felt frustrated by the incident, saying he was trying to earn a living when the dispute occurred.

Phuket Times later reported that the accused is a British national who operates a cannabis shop near the scene. The outlet also published claims that the man had previous disputes with residents in the area and had allegedly failed to pay wages to Thai workers. Police have not confirmed these allegations.

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Foreign man evades tuk tuk fare and attack driver
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

In the latest development, police arrested the accused yesterday and brought him to Patong Police Station for further legal proceedings. Phuket Thailand News Network Facebook page reported that the immigration officers revoked his stay in the country and charged him for physical assault.

Under Section 295 of the Criminal Law, the foreign man can face an imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Phuket has seen similar incidents involving violence against tuk tuk drivers. In March, another tuk tuk driver was assaulted after intervening in an alleged domestic dispute involving a foreign couple.

In 2025, a tuk tuk driver in Phuket was also attacked by three foreign nationals during a parking dispute. No public updates on the legal outcomes of those cases have been reported.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 3, 2026, 11:27 AM
99 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.