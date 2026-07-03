Phuket immigration revokes visa of foreigner who assaults tuk tuk driver

Police arrested a foreign man, reportedly a British national, for evading a tuk tuk fare and physically assaulting a tuk tuk driver in Phuket yesterday, July 2.

The incident took place at around 5am in Soi Na Nai and gained widespread attention after video footage of the confrontation circulated on Thai social media.

The footage showed a tuk tuk driver arguing with a foreign man before the situation turned violent. The foreign man was seen punching the driver in the face, leading the driver to collapse on his back.

The driver later told Thai media that the conflict began after the foreign man and two foreign women refused to pay a 300 baht fare.

According to the driver, an argument broke out when he attempted to collect the fare, which later escalated into the assault captured on video. The driver said he suffered a mouth injury that required 10 stitches.

He also told reporters he felt frustrated by the incident, saying he was trying to earn a living when the dispute occurred.

Phuket Times later reported that the accused is a British national who operates a cannabis shop near the scene. The outlet also published claims that the man had previous disputes with residents in the area and had allegedly failed to pay wages to Thai workers. Police have not confirmed these allegations.

In the latest development, police arrested the accused yesterday and brought him to Patong Police Station for further legal proceedings. Phuket Thailand News Network Facebook page reported that the immigration officers revoked his stay in the country and charged him for physical assault.

Under Section 295 of the Criminal Law, the foreign man can face an imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Phuket has seen similar incidents involving violence against tuk tuk drivers. In March, another tuk tuk driver was assaulted after intervening in an alleged domestic dispute involving a foreign couple.

In 2025, a tuk tuk driver in Phuket was also attacked by three foreign nationals during a parking dispute. No public updates on the legal outcomes of those cases have been reported.