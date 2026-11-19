Phuket police have arrested a Chinese woman wanted in China over her alleged involvement in a pyramid scheme that collected more than 300 million baht from victims through psychological therapy services and wealth-building courses.

The woman, identified by the pseudonym Jor, was detained in Phuket after Thai police received information that she was believed to be hiding on the island.

Police said she was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the People’s Procuratorate in Xinmin, Liaoning province, China, on January 2, 2024. Immigration records showed no indication that she had subsequently left Thailand.

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According to Immigration Division 6, the alleged scheme operated between 2012 and 2017 under the guise of psychological therapy services and a training programme called Create Abundance.

Investigators allege that Jor worked with another suspect, identified by the pseudonym Ngor, and other members of the network to recruit people into a five-tier membership structure.

Participants were allegedly encouraged to pay fees to advance through the system and earn commissions from recruiting additional members.

Police described Jor as a key speaker who delivered presentations to persuade participants to join and pay substantial membership fees. The network allegedly collected more than 300 million baht through its activities.

Phuket Immigration Police tracked down Jor following coordination with the Foreign Affairs Division. Officers said immigration records, accommodation reporting requirements and information gathered locally helped them locate the suspect.

Ngor remains at large, according to the police account.

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