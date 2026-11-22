Police in Phuket arrested a man suspected of wearing a wig to disguise himself while stealing cash, a mobile phone and a motorcycle from a rented house as its occupant slept.

The theft was reported yesterday, November 21, after a 28 year old Myanmar worker discovered several belongings missing from his home in Wichit subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district, near Naka Market, also known as Chaofa Variety Market.

The victim told Wichit Police that his belongings were still in the house when he went to bed at around 10pm on November 20.

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However, when he woke at approximately 3am the following morning, he discovered that a Samsung mobile phone, 800 baht in cash and a Honda Wave motorcycle, together with a helmet, had disappeared.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the surrounding area and identified a suspect who appeared to be wearing a wig to conceal his identity.

Police later traced the man, identified only as 37 year old Ek, to the Wichit area and detained him for questioning.

Officers said Ek was suspected of entering the rented property during the night and taking the belongings while the occupant was asleep.

During the initial investigation, police received information suggesting the suspect had used drugs before the alleged theft. Officers are still checking the claim and gathering further evidence.

Investigators are also examining whether Ek may be connected to similar thefts elsewhere in Phuket.

The suspect remains under investigation as police continue legal proceedings in connection with the reported burglary.

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