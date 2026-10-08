Phuket rider says hotel staff eat food delivered to foreign guest at reception

A food delivery rider in Phuket filed a police complaint, alleging that hotel staff took and ate fried chicken he had delivered for a foreign guest.

The rider, who has not been identified, shared his account with the Phuket Times Facebook page on October 7. He also did not disclose the name of the hotel involved.

According to the rider, he accepted an order for fried chicken and left the food at the hotel’s reception counter. He said delivery riders were normally instructed to leave food at reception rather than taking orders directly to guests’ rooms.

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The rider said he left the hotel to collect his next delivery. He later received a complaint from the customer through the delivery application’s reporting system, stating that the food had not arrived.

The rider said the complaint affected his rating on the platform and resulted in the delivery being recorded as missing. He later claimed that he discovered hotel reception staff had taken the food and eaten it.

The rider said he reported the incident to police because complaints against delivery workers can affect their records on the platform. He said repeated complaints could reduce the amount of work available to riders.

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The rider added that he had worked as a delivery driver for several years and had never experienced a similar incident.

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There has been no public update on the police investigation. The hotel has also not responded publicly or provided its account of what happened.

The case follows several other reported food theft incidents in Thailand. In November last year, a Thai teacher in Tak province was caught stealing food ingredients from a grocery shop. He had allegedly shared a video of himself cooking with the ingredients on social media while showing off his cooking skills.

In February of the same year, a Thai man in Udon Thani was arrested while attempting to steal roasted pork from a noodle shop.

Another man was arrested in December 2024 after stealing food from grocery shops in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang area. He was reported to have repeatedly shoplifted from local businesses, causing problems for shop operators.