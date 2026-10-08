Phuket rider says hotel staff eat food delivered to foreign guest at reception

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 8, 2026, 5:22 PM
1 minute read
Phuket rider says hotel staff eat food delivered to foreign guest at reception
Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV via Pexels

A food delivery rider in Phuket filed a police complaint, alleging that hotel staff took and ate fried chicken he had delivered for a foreign guest.

The rider, who has not been identified, shared his account with the Phuket Times Facebook page on October 7. He also did not disclose the name of the hotel involved.

According to the rider, he accepted an order for fried chicken and left the food at the hotel’s reception counter. He said delivery riders were normally instructed to leave food at reception rather than taking orders directly to guests’ rooms.

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The rider said he left the hotel to collect his next delivery. He later received a complaint from the customer through the delivery application’s reporting system, stating that the food had not arrived.

Hotel reception counter
Photo by davit85 via Getty Images

The rider said the complaint affected his rating on the platform and resulted in the delivery being recorded as missing. He later claimed that he discovered hotel reception staff had taken the food and eaten it.

The rider said he reported the incident to police because complaints against delivery workers can affect their records on the platform. He said repeated complaints could reduce the amount of work available to riders.

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The rider added that he had worked as a delivery driver for several years and had never experienced a similar incident.

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There has been no public update on the police investigation. The hotel has also not responded publicly or provided its account of what happened.

Fried chicken
Photo by Vladimir Mironov via Getty Images

The case follows several other reported food theft incidents in Thailand. In November last year, a Thai teacher in Tak province was caught stealing food ingredients from a grocery shop. He had allegedly shared a video of himself cooking with the ingredients on social media while showing off his cooking skills.

In February of the same year, a Thai man in Udon Thani was arrested while attempting to steal roasted pork from a noodle shop.

Another man was arrested in December 2024 after stealing food from grocery shops in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang area. He was reported to have repeatedly shoplifted from local businesses, causing problems for shop operators.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 8, 2026, 5:22 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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