Phuket seeks legal reforms to bring unlicensed hotels into system

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 21, 2026, 1:16 PM
1 minute read
Phuket seeks legal reforms to bring unlicensed hotels into system
Photo via PR Phuket

Phuket is pushing to ease hotel licensing hurdles by reviewing five areas of law that make it difficult for hotels and accommodation businesses to obtain permits.

The proposed changes cover building regulations, town planning, land allocation, condominium rentals and environmental requirements. They form part of a wider government effort to bring unlicensed accommodation operators into the legal system while reducing opportunities for bribery.

Phuket Deputy Governor Romdon Hajiawae presented the proposals during an anti-corruption meeting at Government House in Bangkok on October 19.

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One key issue is condominium rentals. Phuket wants clearer rules distinguishing ordinary property rentals from businesses operating as hotels.

Phuket hotel licensing may become easier under proposed legal changes aimed at helping unlicensed accommodation businesses obtain permits.
Photo via PR Phuket

Phuket also wants building control rules reviewed to make licensing more practical for existing buildings while maintaining structural and safety standards.

Proposed reviews of town planning laws would take Phuket’s tourism industry and urban development into account, while changes to land allocation regulations would address business activities within residential developments without affecting residents’ rights.

Environmental approval procedures could also be adjusted according to project size to reduce the burden on smaller accommodation operators.

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The proposals follow a September 14 meeting of the government’s anti-bribery subcommittee, which called for improvements to hotel licensing procedures in Phuket.

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Phuket hotel licensing may become easier under proposed legal changes aimed at helping unlicensed accommodation businesses obtain permits.
Photo via PR Phuket

The Office of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission was assigned to coordinate efforts to help operators obtain legal permits, resolve licensing obstacles and report progress.

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At the latest meeting, Romdon represented Phuket Governor Chotinarin Kerdsom and outlined the province’s proposed approach.

Officials also discussed closer cooperation between public agencies and private businesses to reduce corruption risks, alongside efforts to improve digital government services and make administrative procedures more transparent.

Phuket hotel licensing may become easier under proposed legal changes aimed at helping unlicensed accommodation businesses obtain permits.
Photo via PR Phuket

The province hopes the proposed reforms will encourage unlicensed accommodation providers to enter the legal system while improving safety and service standards.

The province also expects a clearer licensing process to strengthen confidence among tourists, residents and businesses and support Phuket’s tourism industry.

The proposed changes have not been presented as approved reforms, and the announcement gave no implementation timetable.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 21, 2026, 1:16 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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