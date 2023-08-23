Water outage: Phuket homes brace for supply disruption

Photo courtesy of Deaan Vivier.

A significant water supply outage is set to disrupt homes and businesses situated on Chao Fa East Road in Chalong and in the Cape Panwa area in Phuket. This announcement made by the Phuket branch of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) outlines the outage scheduled for tomorrow.

The disruption, stretching from the Thai Watsadu Chalong branch to Soi Palai, is expected to start at 9am and continue until the completion of necessary work. The PWA attributed the outage to the installation of a 315-milimetre High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipe. It warned that the disruption would result in significantly reduced water supply pressure, potentially leading to a complete absence of running water.

In addition to this, the PWA also revealed plans for a water supply outage in the Cape Panwa area on the same day. This interruption, also starting at 9am, will continue until the completion of works which involves the installation of a 255mm HDPE pipe at the Ngao Phad intersection. This outage is expected to impact the Ao Yon region and the area surrounding ‘Thai Sarco Hill.’

In preparation for the disruption, the PWA encouraged residents to store up to 200 litres of water per person to use while the water supply outage is in effect. It further advised that residents should anticipate potential discolouration of tap water as sediment disturbed by the works clears when the water supply resumes, reported Phuket News.

Follow us on :













The PWA expressed its apologies for any inconvenience caused by the water outage and assured that the works would be completed as swiftly as possible. For any enquiries or concerns about the outage, residents were advised to contact the PWA via two provided phone numbers or the PWA Call Center at 1662.

Amidst the increasing instances of water shortages in Thailand, Koh Samui has been dealing with a substantial water crisis. The dwindling rainfall and heightened water demands have had a considerable impact, causing significant disruptions. This water outage has severely impacted the region’s vibrant tourism industry.