Phuket grocery owner busted for illicit kratom water trade

A sweeping police operation in Phuket culminated in the arrest of a man found in possession of an astonishing 315 bottles of the outlawed beverage known as kratom water. Somsak Kiattikhan, a 44 year old grocery store owner, was apprehended on Saturday, January 20, following an intelligence tip-off regarding the sale of the illicit drink to local youths.

The swoop took place in the Moo 5 district of Ratsada. Acting on reliable intelligence, officers from Region 8 Police swooped on the grocery shop and conducted a thorough search. The law enforcement officers discovered a stockpile of 300 bottles, each containing 1.5 litres of boiled kratom juice, in addition to 15 half-litre bottles of the same substance. Further search led to the discovery of a substantial quantity of kratom juice soaking in one of the store’s freezers.

Somsak, the proprietor of the shop, confessed to the police that he was responsible for the production and bottling of the kratom juice. He revealed that he would sell the juice to customers at a rate of 30 baht and 15 baht per bottle, dependent on the size.

As a result of his illicit activities, Somsak was escorted to the Phuket City Police Station, where he was formally charged with the offence of selling boiled kratom extract without the necessary permissions. This offence constitutes a violation of the Food Act of 1979.

Kratom, a plant native to Southeast Asia, and its leaves have been removed from the Classification of Narcotics Act in Thailand and can now be sold as medicinal herbs. However, it is still illegal to produce, sell or consume any extract of kratom without a permit.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against illicit substances and the need for regulatory enforcement to ensure public safety. The police reported they will continue to maintain their vigilance and commitment to uphold the law, clamping down on those who choose to flout it.