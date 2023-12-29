Phuket greets third Vice Governor, Norasak Suksomboon

Photo courtesy of PR Phuket

The tropical island of Phuket welcomed its third Vice Governor, Norasak Suksomboon, who has recently taken up the mantle of his duties. Norasak is part of a three-member team assigned to assist Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat in managing the island’s affairs.

Norasak, whose primary area of responsibility is Social Affairs at the Phuket Provincial Office, isn’t a stranger to administrative duties. He was the former Director of the Local Legal Affairs Division at the Department of Local Administration (DOLA), a role that has equipped him with relevant experience for his new position.

Upon his arrival at Phuket Provincial Hall, Norasak, accompanied by his family, took part in traditional ceremonies. These included paying homage to the Royal Monument of His Majesty King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) situated at the old Provincial Hall on Narisorn Rd. This iconic building now houses the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO).

Continuing the cultural tour, Norasak visited Wat Chalong, a renowned Buddhist temple in Phuket. He paid his respects to an image of Luang Pho Chaem and the current abbot of Wat Chalong. His journey then led him to the Phuket Provincial Administration Center on Tha Krang, the southern side of Phuket Town. This impressive edifice is the new and current Phuket Provincial Hall.

At the Provincial Hall, Norasak and his family received a warm welcome. They paid homage to the monument of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and to the Buddha image and spirit house at the front of the main building. This first day also saw Norasak meeting with prominent figures from the private sector and the local provincial government.

Joining Norasak on the vice gubernatorial team are Sattha Thongkham and Amnuay Pinsuwan. Sattha arrived on the island with his wife and daughter on November 8, while Amnuay has been serving as a Phuket Vice Governor since 2021. Prior to this, he was the Chief of the Phuket Provincial Land Office, reported Phuket News.

Thus, the island of Phuket continues its journey under new leadership, with the arrival of its third Vice Governor, Norasak Suksomboon. His arrival marks a new chapter in the administration of this popular tourist destination, and it will be interesting to see how this new team navigates the complex waters of island governance.