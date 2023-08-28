Governor’s serene journey: Phuket official’s monk ordainment sets tone for upcoming retirement

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (centre) courtesy of Phuket News.

In preparation for his forthcoming retirement on September 30, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew initiated a 15-day monk ordainment at Wat Pa Phutthaphot Hariphunchai in Lamphun province. The ceremony, conducted by the revered Chao Khun Luangpo Arayawangso, was held on Saturday night, August 26.

The governor’s decision to take temporary monkhood reflects a deep-rooted Thai tradition and is a testament to his dedication to national service and spiritual growth, as stated by Sopon Keamkan, Chief of the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department. Governor Narong is expected to return to Phuket after his 15-day ordainment, around September 10.

In his absence, the gubernatorial responsibilities will be fulfilled by Phuket Vice Governors Amnuay Pinsuwan, Anuparp Rodkwan Yodrabam and Danai Sunantarod. The anticipation regarding the announcement of the new governor after Governor Narong’s retirement continues to rise among the public. However, no official statements have been made about his successor yet.

Governor Narong took office in Phuket in June 2020, replacing Phakaphong Tavipatana, who faced severe criticism for his handling of Covid-19 policies. Prior to his tenure in Phuket, he served as Governor of Chaiyaphum province. Upon his arrival in Phuket, Governor Narong pledged to do his best for the province and lead it forward.

He was immediately cognizant of the struggles faced by the island’s inhabitants due to the loss of income in the wake of the Covid pandemic. As Governor Narong undertakes this spiritual journey, the residents of Phuket eagerly await updates on his transformative path and the announcement of the new governor.

