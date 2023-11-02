Phuket governor launches safety campaign by Volunteer Defense Corps for peak tourist season

Photo courtesy of Phuket News.

Governor Sophon Suwannarat has recently initiated an ambitious safety campaign on the verdant island of Phuket. Yesterday, an official ceremony marked the commencement of a project that will mobilise the local branch of the Volunteer Defense Corps, locally known as OrSor, to boost security measures and clamp down on criminal activities during the peak tourism season.

The role of Governor Sophon extends beyond his administrative duties – he is also the Commander of the Phuket Volunteer Defense Force, a unit functioning under the umbrella of the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) of the Ministry of Interior. The inaugural ceremony, showcasing the governor’s commitment to the campaign, took place outside the headquarters of OrSor’s Phuket Province Command and Service Company.

The campaign is appropriately named Kick Off and marks a significant step towards strengthening the security apparatus in Phuket. An integral part of this initiative is the creation of a Phuket Province Social Organising and Suppressing Influencer Operations Center. This centre aims to instil confidence in the safety measures among locals and tourists, particularly during the bustling high season.

The Kick Off campaign aligns with the Ministry of Interior’s broader policy of alleviating suffering and promoting happiness among the citizenry. The campaign focuses on proactive measures to suppress influential figures involved in illicit activities. It aims to curb issues such as drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms, gambling, and human trafficking. The campaign also plans to keep close tabs on influential individuals, including those operating service establishments and entertainment venues.

The OrSor personnel play a pivotal role in this campaign, operating round the clock and coordinating with multiple agencies, including the Provincial Damrongdhama Center (provincial Ombudsman’s office), the police, and the military.

Phuket, with its breathtaking beaches and vibrant nightlife, is a key tourist hub in Thailand. The governor stressed the significance of the high season, a period that sees an influx of tourists from around the globe. He emphasized the importance of providing convenience and ensuring the safety of residents and visitors alike, reported Phuket News.

The OrSor personnel, who are locals themselves, possess an in-depth understanding of the area and stand ready to support the initiative. They are committed to ensuring the highest level of safety for both citizens and tourists, Governor Sophon assured.

In a final plea, he urged the people of Phuket to be generous hosts to the incoming tourists and called for tourists to respect the local rules and preserve the natural beauty of the island. He urged everyone to consider Phuket as a shared treasure, and by doing so, contribute to its sustainability as a premier tourist destination.

