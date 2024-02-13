Phuket governor calls for probe into Freedom Beach vendors

Photo courtesy of Chalermpong Saengdee (Facebook)

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat recently instructed the local branch of the Royal Forest Department to prepare a comprehensive report to detail why vendors have been permitted to ply their trade at Freedom Beach, and also to account for any revenues collected from these vendors.

This directive emerged from a meeting convened at the Phuket Provincial Hall, after an inspection of the well-liked beach situated in Karon, on the southern perimeter of the headland, a stone’s throw from Patong. Confirmation of the Governor’s order came via an online post by Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee, a House of Representatives member for Phuket District 2.

The inspection team, led by Chalermpong and other officials, reported the presence of approximately ten operators offering services to tourists at the popular beach. These operators claim to have received the requisite permissions from the Phuket branch of the Royal Forest Department, as relayed by Chalermpong.

The meeting had a wide array of attendees including the Director of the Phuket office of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE Phuket), the Kathu District Chief, the Mayor of Karon, the Superintendent of Karon Police Station, the Superintendent of Patong Police Station, the chief of the Phuket Forestry Center, and representatives from other pertinent agencies.

The Phuket Forestry Center’s Director, Faisan Nupichai, clarified that the forest area encompassing Freedom Beach was part of the Nakkerd Hills Reserve Forest, including the beach area itself. The region is presently being prepared for designation as a ‘recreational forest.

MNRE Phuket Director Watthanaphong Suksai underscored the need for a detailed explanation of the situation. He also suggested the formation of a committee to scrutinize claims of officials profiting from the situation, reported The Phuket News.

Governor Sophon emphasized that the area was demarcated as the responsibility of the RFD. He tasked Phuket Vice Governor Adul Chuthong with ensuring adequate personnel or resources to thoroughly investigate the issue.

Concerns, transparency

Chalermpong questioned the placement of umbrella beds along the beach, stating that everyone should have equal access to the beach area. He expressed concern over Forest Department officials permitting the use of sunbeds and umbrellas on the beach and collecting money from tourists, including falsely claiming rights to receive benefits, a frequently voiced complaint.

Follow us on :













He expressed his desire for the Forest Department or the responsible agency to expedite the investigation to ensure transparency. Furthermore, he stated that the provincial governor has asked the Phuket Forestry Center to request personnel to organize the beach area, provided that it does not inconvenience the tourists.

As for the allegations regarding receiving benefits, a committee will be appointed to investigate and unearth the truth.