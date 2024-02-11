Phuket fraud suspects arrested over mule bank account scams

Picture courtesy of WeR NEWS

A recent operation led by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) resulted in the apprehension of two fraud suspects in Phuket. They were allegedly involved in creating mule bank accounts for scam gang operators.

One of the individuals detained, referred to as Chaiphong, was arrested at a Patong residence. It was not disclosed when the arrest took place. According to the CIB, Chaiphong received a meagre payment of 1,000 baht (US$27) to establish the mule bank account.

Chaiphong was implicated in a crime involving fraud, corruption, or deceit by bringing information into a computer system that is distorted or falsified, the CIB confirmed. The arrest was a result of his association with a scam gang, which, in 2022, deceived victims through counterfeit online product advertisements.

The victims were led to believe they needed to transfer money into Chaiphong’s account to verify their identities after placing an online order. This deception resulted in a total of 100,000 baht (US$2,784) being transferred into his account. The criminals would then trick the victims into believing they made an error and needed to transfer additional funds.

When victims grew suspicious and requested refunds, they were unable to reach the scammers and reported the incident to the police. Investigations revealed that Chaiphong had fled to Phuket and was a suspect under three other arrest warrants for similar charges, reported The Phuket News.

Chaiphong is now in custody and will be turned over to Mueang Karung Police Station in Uthai Thani Province to face charges, as per the CIB report.

The second arrest involved a woman known as Nisa, who was implicated in a similar charge involving a total of 5 million baht (US$139,237). Nisa was apprehended in a Ratsada residence, with no information disclosed about the date and time of her arrest.

The investigation leading to Nisa’s arrest was initiated following a victim’s complaint last year. Nisa was involved in a scam that bore a striking resemblance to one that victimised a long-term expat in Phuket.

The victim who filed the complaint was threatened by a call centre gang, with one member posing as a police officer. The imposter claimed the victim’s bank account was tangled in a drug operation and insisted the victim transfer money from the account for verification.

After transferring the funds, the victim was unable to contact the fake officer and reported the incident to the police. The CIB discovered Nisa had fled to Phuket and was also a suspect under three other arrest warrants for the same charge, amounting to damages exceeding 5 million baht.

Nisa is currently in custody at Phuket City Police Station, where she will face charges, the CIB confirmed.