Phuket flooding drowns Patong roads after heavy downpour

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 3, 2026, 10:45 AM
1 minute read
Phuket flooding drowns Patong roads after heavy downpour
Photo via DailyNews

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in several areas of Phuket yesterday, November 2, with Patong’s Na Nai community among the worst affected as runoff from nearby hills flooded roads and residential areas.

The downpour, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds between 6pm and 8pm, caused flooding in several areas of Kathu and Mueang Phuket districts, disrupting travel for residents and tourists.

In Patong, runoff from the 50-Year Mountain Range overwhelmed drainage systems and flooded Na Nai Soi 8, nearby areas and several roads.

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Strong currents prevented cars and motorbikes from passing, while residents and tourists moved their belongings to higher ground.

Heavy rain triggers flooding in Phuket's Patong and nearby areas, with hotel staff stacking sandbags as residents call for better drainage.
Photo via Matichon

Flooding was also reported along Siriraj Road near Simon Cabaret and in Kamala, where a lane beside Phuket Fantasea was inundated.

In Mueang Phuket, floodwater accumulated along Thepkrasattri Road, including areas near Ban Sapam and Robinson Thalang, as well as Pracha Uthit 1 Road near the Phaniang branch of Super Cheap.

Other affected locations included Ban Kuku, Sam Kong and parts of Ratsada subdistrict.

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Patong Municipality deployed patrol teams to inspect affected areas, assist residents and manage the situation. Water levels gradually receded after the rain stopped, eventually returning towards normal.

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Heavy rain triggers flooding in Phuket's Patong and nearby areas, with hotel staff stacking sandbags as residents call for better drainage.
Photo via Matichon

However, the latest flooding renewed concerns among Na Nai residents, who have faced similar incidents before. During a previous flood, water entered an underground car park and completely submerged vehicles.

A hotel caretaker in Soi Na Nai said staff had stacked sandbags more than two metres high at the entrance and were monitoring conditions around the clock in case of further heavy rain.

Residents urged relevant agencies to improve drainage systems and watercourses from Khao 50 Pi to prevent repeated flooding, rather than relying on emergency responses.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 3, 2026, 10:45 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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