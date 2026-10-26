High tide and heavy rain flood roads across Phuket

A Phuket flash flood inundated roads in Patong and nearby areas early on October 26 after heavy rain coincided with high tide, leaving water about 20 to 30 centimetres deep and damaging parked vehicles.

Rain fell between approximately 1am and 2am, flooding several main roads in Patong, Kathu and central Phuket. Cars parked along affected roads sustained damage, while some motorcycles were knocked over or swept away by the water.

Small cars and motorcycles were unable to use several routes in Patong, including Na Nai Road, Phang Mueang Sai Kor Road, Prachanukroh Road, Diamond roundabout, Bangla Road and streets around Jungceylon shopping centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thai PBS reported that water levels began to recede at around 4am. However, mud and silt remained on many affected roads, creating further difficulties for motorists.

Patong Municipality and relevant agencies deployed excavators and other equipment to remove mud, clear drainage channels, dispose of debris and rubbish, and wash down road surfaces.

Phuket Deputy Governor Chotnarin Kirdsom told Thai Post that provincial authorities had established three temporary shelters to assist affected residents and tourists. The designated locations were Patong Municipality Office, Suwan Kiriwong School and Patong Bay Hill Hotel.

The Meteorological Centre for the West Coast of Southern Thailand reported that radar observations at 7.30am on October 26 showed rain ranging from light to very heavy across all three districts, as well as over the Andaman Sea.

Residents were advised to move belongings and property to higher ground and monitor official announcements around the clock.

Neither Patong Municipality nor the Phuket provincial office had released an estimate of the damage at the time of the report. No injuries had been reported during the overnight flooding.

Similar news