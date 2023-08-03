Phuket’s fiery pursuit: Officials strive to spark safety but no fireworks fouls found yet ahead of Vegetarian Festival

Pictures of last year's Vegetarian Festival courtesy of Phuket.net.

In their continuous push to secure safety measures in Phuket fireworks stores, officials have not yet identified any businesses operating breaches of critical safety regulations. The investigations, which sparked on July 30, are the aftermath of a tragic explosion at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat. The devastating event resulted in 12 deaths and left 121 people injured. Read more about the story HERE.

Spearheading the operation is Mueang District Chief Phairot Srilamul, who conducted additional inspections of fireworks vendors and warehouses. Joining Srilamul was Deputy District Chief Thitichai Siemlek, along with personnel from the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor).

Primary points of inspection covered operators’ permits to store and sell fireworks, the type and size of the fireworks, in addition to the storage methods deployed by the operators.

An official report reveals that these inspections serve dual purposes. Apart from cracking down on any potential violations of the law, they also aim to support the upcoming Vegetarian Festival. This year the renowned Phuket Vegetarian Festival is slated to take place between October 15 to October 24.

Current data on authorised fireworks operators is pegged at 47. During these inspections, officials have inspected 56 boxes of fireworks, including four boxes containing 500 units, 29 boxes containing 1,000 units, seven boxes of 5,000 units, and 16 boxes housing 10,000 units, reported Phuket News.

Despite finding no contraventions during these inspections, officials are relentless in reinforcing the importance of safety procedures and legal compliance regarding firework storage and sales.

To ensure regulatory adherence, officials are consistently reminding all relevant operators of the law and safety requirements, thereby leaving no room for lapses or potential accidents. Furthermore, as the official report concludes, it’s essential to keep these safety measures at the forefront to prevent any future catastrophe and prioritise public safety above all.

In December last year, officials in Phuket issued a reminder to the public that releasing fireworks and sky lanterns in public areas is illegal. The warning put out yesterday is a reminder of a rule passed on May 6, 2022, that called for a crackdown on all illegal fireworks. Read more about the story HERE.