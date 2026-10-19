Phuket eyes AI system to keep tourists safe

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 19, 2026, 2:38 PM
1 minute read
Phuket eyes AI system to keep tourists safe
Photo via Phuket PR Department

Phuket officials are considering an AI safety system to identify potential threats to tourists, issue early warnings, and help government agencies respond faster to emergencies. The proposal was discussed on Saturday, October 17, but no budget or launch date has been announced.

Phuket Governor Chotnarin Kerdsom met researchers from Walailak University to discuss using artificial intelligence and large-scale data analysis to improve tourist safety, with Phuket proposed as a pilot location.

According to The Phuket News, the system would build on existing provincial dashboards, bringing together information on tourism, traffic, waste management and public safety.

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Phuket eyes AI system to keep tourists safe | News by Thaiger
Photo via Phuket PR Department

It would also analyse government records, reports from officials on the ground and social media discussions in multiple languages to identify emerging concerns affecting both Thai and international visitors.

A proposed risk map would classify threats into four levels: low, medium, high and critical. Officials could then use the information to identify areas requiring attention and respond “before problems escalate”.

Phuket eyes AI system to keep tourists safe | News by Thaiger
Photo via Phuket PR Department

However, AI-generated alerts would still require verification by government officials before any action was taken.

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The system would also help coordinate responses to road accidents, natural disasters, crime and disease outbreaks. Reports could be assessed and assigned to the appropriate agencies or volunteers, with progress tracked until assistance was completed.

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The Phuket Public Relations Office confirmed that the commander of Phuket Provincial Police and representatives from transport and disaster management agencies attended the discussions.

A separate meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on October 16 also examined emergency medical services and cooperation between agencies, with representatives from the National Institute for Emergency Medicine and the Association of Thai Travel Agents attending.

Researchers proposed assessing the AI tourism safety system through measures including the accuracy of its risk detection, the speed of warnings and its usefulness in emergency decision-making.

The initiative is intended to strengthen tourist confidence and could eventually serve as a model for other destinations across Thailand.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 19, 2026, 2:38 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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