Phuket is expanding its taxi and ride-hailing capacity by allowing 600 additional vehicles to register, with applications already open for 400 metered taxis and another 200 places opening for app-based vehicles on December 18.

The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) began accepting applications for the new metered taxi registrations on November 24. Applications will remain open until all 400 places have been filled.

The expansion follows an assessment by a provincial working group of Phuket’s transport needs and the number of public hire vehicles operating on the island.

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Under the revised quotas, the maximum number of registered metered taxis will increase from 1,800 to 2,200, while the limit for app-based ride-hailing vehicles will rise from 2,600 to 2,800.

Metered taxis fall under Category 6 registration and may carry no more than seven passengers. Vehicles operating through ride-hailing applications are registered under Category 18.

Those applying for an app-based registration must own or possess a private passenger vehicle registered in Phuket, with seating for no more than seven passengers.

Applicants must also provide evidence that their vehicle is registered with an electronic ride-hailing platform and hold a public vehicle driving licence or another licence accepted under land transport regulations.

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Additional insurance is required to cover both passengers and third parties. Policies must provide at least 50,000 baht per person per accident for death or bodily injury, alongside at least 200,000 baht per accident for property damage.

If demand for the 200 app-based registrations exceeds the available places, the PLTO will accept applications from all eligible interested parties before selecting successful applicants through a lottery or another method approved by the provincial working group.

The revised rules also allow owners of Phuket-registered service vehicles under Categories 9 and 10 to change their registration to Category 18, provided they meet the applicable registration and tax requirements.

These conversions will be treated separately and will not count towards the new 2,800-vehicle quota for app-based services.

Further increases to the number of permitted taxis and ride-hailing vehicles may be considered if demand continues to exceed the revised limits. Any additional expansion would require a proposal from the provincial working group.

The new announcement, issued on November 23, replaces the registration limits introduced on November 22, 2024.

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