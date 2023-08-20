Child seat vehicle laws go into effect in Phuket: 2,000 baht fine

Picture courtesy of Motherhood

Buckle up kids! The public – particularly parents – have once again been reminded about the new safety regulations regarding child seats in vehicles within Phuket. As relayed by the Phuket Info Centre today, the National Police Agency’s legislation demands the use of industry-approved child safety seats. The fledgeling law, enforced from August 17, mandates that all children below the age of six must occupy these safety seats while riding in vehicles.

The police have highlighted that the introduction of this rule transfers the onus of ensuring children’s welfare in vehicles, particularly in the event of road accidents, directly onto their parents. Monetary penalties of 2,000 baht are set to be implemented against those who disregard this new compulsory child seat rule.

This notice comes after an earlier endorsement by the Royal Thai Police, ensuring that all passengers, including those in public transport or taxis, should wear seatbelts starting November 6. The statute was formally publicised in the Royal Gazette on August 8 and was authorised by the national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, under Section 123/3 of the Land Transportation Act, reported The Phuket News.

Furthermore, besides the need for the provision and use of child safety seats, the regulation also accentuates the requirement for passengers to be informed about obeying rules using various modes of communication. These could range from verbal warnings and signs visible inside the vehicle, to audio recordings or other means.

Drivers have a significant role to play in enforcing the new guidelines. Alongside informing passengers about these rules, they must also make sure passengers remain in their designated seats and that the vehicle doesn’t exceed its legal passenger limit. Additionally, passengers, child or otherwise, are not allowed to occupy any makeshift seats within the vehicle that has not been authorised officially.

Moreover, the legislation discourages passengers from standing in moving vehicles except in designated areas and prohibits any part of their body from protruding from public transport vehicles.

For further information or queries about the child safety seat requirement or other traffic safety laws, the public can reach out to the Phuket Info Centre.