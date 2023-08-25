Phuket earmarks 156 million baht for 24 EV buses and charging stations

Photo courtesy of PR Phuket.

The Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) confirmed the allocation of 156 million baht (US$4.7 million) from this year’s budget for the purchase of 24 electric vehicle (EV) buses. These air-conditioned buses, each with a capacity of 21 seats, are set to serve three public routes across the province.

The announcement was made during a Phuket Provincial Land Traffic Subcommittee meeting, presided over by Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan. The meeting saw the participation of Phuket City Deputy Mayor Prasit Sinsaowapak and leaders from various government organisations.

The budget allocation for the EV buses will be drawn from the 2023 fiscal year, which commences on October 1, as per the official report of the meeting. These buses will operate on three specific routes: Saphan Hin to Central Phuket shopping mall, Chalong Pier to SuperCheap in Ratsada, and Ratsada Pier to The Mall Phuket.

Of significance is the fact that The Mall of Phuket is still under construction. Located next to the Andamanda Phuket water park on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu, and near the Samkong Intersection on the bypass road, the site has already been designated as the Blu Pearl The Pride of Phuket. Despite the ongoing construction of the 10 billion baht (US$301 million) mega-mall project by The Mall Group, the location has been included in one of the EV bus routes.

In addition, the PPAO has earmarked an additional 55 million baht (US$1.6 million) from this year’s budget for the construction of two electric charging stations for these EV buses. These charging stations will be located on Anuphas Road on the eastern side of Phuket Town and at Saphan Hin, reported Phuket News.

In its bid to further enhance the EV bus service, the PPAO also plans to introduce a fourth route. This proposed route will run from Phuket International Airport, down Thepkrasattri Road, along the bypass road to Chalong Circle, and finally, to Rawai.

