Phuket driver, passenger clash in heated argument over eating in car

A female ride-hailing driver in Phuket has shared footage of an argument with a passenger who allegedly became confrontational after being told she could not eat inside the car.

The incident occurred at about 12.25pm on November 10 and drew attention online after the driver posted about the encounter on Facebook.

According to the driver, the disagreement began when a female passenger asked whether she could eat during the journey. The driver refused, saying eating inside the vehicle was not allowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The passenger then asked to cancel the trip so she could book another car. However, the driver said she had already accepted the booking and the application had deducted credits from her account, meaning she could not cancel it herself.

She instead asked the passenger to cancel the booking through the app, but the exchange soon developed into an argument.

During the confrontation, the passenger reportedly asked the driver, “Do you understand Thai?” and questioned why she could not speak more politely.

The driver maintained that she was simply following the rules against eating inside the car and argued that the disagreement was not her fault.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the footage, the driver could be heard telling the passenger to calm down. The passenger insisted that she wanted to get out because she had somewhere else to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver also claimed that, as the passenger was leaving, she opened the car door into a metal object beside the vehicle, causing a loud noise.

When the driver questioned her about it, the passenger reportedly said that the door had not been scratched or damaged and walked away without apologising. The driver could be seen getting out of the vehicle and shouting at the passenger before the footage ends.

The driver later wrote that she had tried to remain patient and control her emotions throughout the encounter but had reached her limit.

She also appealed to passengers to show consideration for ride-hailing drivers, saying they were people with feelings and limits to their patience.

The Facebook post attracted numerous comments, with several users expressing sympathy for the driver and criticising the passenger’s behaviour.

Some commenters suggested that the driver preserve footage from her car’s camera as evidence if she wanted to pursue a complaint over the door striking the metal object.

In similar news