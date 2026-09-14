Phuket detains American wanted in Texas over 2022 charge

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 14, 2026, 9:47 AM
1 minute read
Phuket detains American wanted in Texas over 2022 charge | Thaiger
Photo via Phuketandamannews/Facebook

Phuket immigration officers arrested an American man in Phuket wanted in Texas over an alleged strangulation linked to domestic violence, after receiving information from the US Embassy and tracing him to Phuket Town.

The arrest took place on September 9 in Talat Nuea. The 48 year old man, identified by Phuket Immigration only as Brad, was found outside the residence where officers believed he was staying.

According to Phuket Immigration, a Texas court issued a warrant for Brad on May 26, 2022, over an alleged domestic violence offence involving strangulation. US officials have since revoked his passport. According to Phuket Immigration, Brad did not have an original passport and could provide only a copy.

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Immigration Division 6 subsequently revoked his permission to remain in Thailand under the Immigration Act. He was then taken to the Phuket Immigration investigation unit, where officers informed him of his legal rights.

Phuket Immigration said further legal proceedings would follow but did not provide details on what action would be taken next.

Phuket detains American wanted in Texas over 2022 charge | News by Thaiger
Photo via Phuketandamannews/Facebook

In a similar Phuket case last month, Thai police detained 48 year old American Lance Beck at a hotel in Nai Yang after the FBI asked officers to locate him over eight US warrants involving alleged sexual offences against children.

Earlier in August, immigration and narcotics officers arrested a South Korean man at a luxury condominium in Phuket after South Korean police sought him under an Interpol Red Notice. Police said he was wanted over fraud and transnational drug offences and had overstayed his Thai visa by 2,992 days, or more than eight years.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 14, 2026, 9:47 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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