Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 8, 2026, 10:07 AM
1 minute read
Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive | Thaiger
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Phuket cannabis shops are facing tighter enforcement after officials revoked 35 licences and suspended 112 as part of ongoing inspections, according to figures presented at a provincial economic committee meeting.

The figures were presented at the sixth meeting of the Joint Public-Private Sector Committee for Solving Economic Problems in Phuket for fiscal year 2026, chaired by Phuket Governor Chotinrin Kerdsum at Phuket Provincial Hall late last week.

As of August 28, the province had 1,065 cannabis shops, down from a previous figure of 1,089.

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The meeting data also listed 11 shops as currently under suspension and 13 as having been notified of suspension orders. The reported figures did not make clear whether those shops were included in the overall total of 112 suspensions.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office said legal action had also been initiated against businesses accused of operating in breach of cannabis and food regulations.

The office reported 17 shops for alleged breaches involving Section 46 of the Protection and Promotion of Thai Traditional Medicine Wisdom Act 1999, which covers commercial activities involving controlled herbs without the required licence, or Section 52, which requires operators to stop licensed activities while their licence is suspended.

Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive | News by Thaiger
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A further 23 shops were reported for alleged breaches of Section 6(10) of the Food Act 1979, relating to food-labelling requirements. Similar charges were brought during a Phuket cannabis shop enforcement operation in July.

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Phuket News reported that the inspections form part of a wider effort to tighten oversight of the cannabis industry. The Ministry of Public Health strengthened the regulatory framework in 2026, including wider inspection powers and tighter requirements intended to restrict cannabis use to medical purposes.

The provincial health office has also directed the public to the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine’s Medical Cannabis GIS system, which allows users to check registered businesses and licence information. The national platform was introduced as a tool for both public verification and regulatory oversight.

Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive | News by Thaiger
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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 8, 2026, 10:07 AM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.