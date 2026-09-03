DDC says Phuket Covid cases remain mild despite surge

Covid-19 continues to circulate in Phuket and across Thailand, but illness caused by the currently dominant variant remains generally mild, with most patients experiencing symptoms similar to a common cold, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said.

Phuket recorded 514.85 cases per 100,000 population as of August 31, giving the province the third-highest incidence rate in the country. Bangkok had the highest rate at 643.65 cases per 100,000, followed by Chon Buri at 530.52.

The DDC said Phuket’s comparatively high rate is linked in part to its status as a major tourist destination and its high population density, both of which can push up case rates when measured against the resident population alone.

Nationwide, Thailand recorded 99,691 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths between January 1 and August 31, according to data presented by the DDC on September 1. Despite the case count, health officials stressed there is no indication that Covid-19 is currently causing more severe illness.

The dominant variant under surveillance in Thailand remains the Omicron subvariant NB.1.8.1, which accounted for 524 cases, or 50.14%, of surveillance data. The variant has circulated continuously in Thailand since mid-2025, and the DDC said there is no evidence it causes more severe illness, although it may spread more easily than earlier strains.

DDC medical expert and spokesperson Dr Veerawat Manosutthi said current symptoms remain broadly similar to those seen with earlier variants. Patients typically report coughing, sore throat, a runny nose and fever, with many describing an illness resembling a common cold or influenza.

The department stressed that the emergence of new Covid-19 subtypes does not automatically mean the disease has become more severe, and said the public does not need to be concerned about the names of individual subvariants.

Instead, it recommended following updates from reliable public health agencies and taking sensible precautions against respiratory infections generally.

‘Rest when sick, reduce close contact’

The DDC’s core advice for anyone who becomes ill is to rest and limit close contact with others. People with symptoms should get sufficient rest, monitor their condition, and avoid close contact with elderly people, young children, those with underlying medical conditions and people with weakened immune systems.

Anyone who is sick should also avoid crowded places where possible. If contact with others is unavoidable, they should wear a mask and wash their hands frequently.

Most current Covid-19 cases are mild, but the DDC said people in its “Group 608” remain at greater risk of severe illness and should take extra precautions.

This group includes people aged 60 and over, pregnant women at 12 weeks’ gestation or more, and people with chronic respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney failure, stroke, obesity, cancer or diabetes.

The DDC said there is no need for the public to panic over changes in circulating variants, and people should continue their normal daily lives while taking reasonable precautions.

Anyone whose symptoms fail to improve within one or two days should seek medical attention, and people experiencing difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, severe lethargy, or a worsening condition should seek medical help immediately.