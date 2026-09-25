Phuket cop accidentally shoots mother dead while handling gun

A police officer accidentally shot his mother in the head while handling his service pistol at their home in Phuket last night, September 24. She later died in hospital.

Police received a report of the shooting at around 9.20pm at a house in Koh Kaew, Mueang Phuket district. Mueang Phuket Police Station coordinated an emergency response.

Rescue workers and medical personnel rushed to the house, where they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the centre of her head.

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She was unconscious and had no pulse. Emergency workers performed CPR before rushing her to hospital.

The woman’s son, identified as Police Corporal Chonthee, told investigators that he had been handling his government-issued Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol when the shooting occurred.

Chonthee, who serves in a crowd-control unit under Provincial Police Region 8’s investigation division, said he had pulled back the pistol’s slide without checking the chamber. A 9mm round was still inside, and the gun discharged, striking his mother in the head.

Rescue workers took the woman to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Following the shooting, police called in forensic officers from Phuket to examine the scene, inspect the pistol and check the officer for gunshot residue.

Investigators also took Chonthee and the Glock 19 to Mueang Phuket Police Station for questioning. Police are gathering evidence before deciding on further legal action.

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