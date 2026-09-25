Phuket cop accidentally shoots mother dead while handling gun

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 25, 2026, 2:11 PM
1 minute read
Phuket cop accidentally shoots mother dead while handling gun
Photo via KomChadLuek

A police officer accidentally shot his mother in the head while handling his service pistol at their home in Phuket last night, September 24. She later died in hospital.

Police received a report of the shooting at around 9.20pm at a house in Koh Kaew, Mueang Phuket district. Mueang Phuket Police Station coordinated an emergency response.

Rescue workers and medical personnel rushed to the house, where they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the centre of her head.

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A Phuket police officer accidentally shot his mother while handling his Glock, according to his account. She later died in hospital.
Photo via Amarin TV

She was unconscious and had no pulse. Emergency workers performed CPR before rushing her to hospital.

The woman’s son, identified as Police Corporal Chonthee, told investigators that he had been handling his government-issued Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol when the shooting occurred.

A Phuket police officer accidentally shot his mother while handling his Glock, according to his account. She later died in hospital.
Photo via KomChadLuek

Chonthee, who serves in a crowd-control unit under Provincial Police Region 8’s investigation division, said he had pulled back the pistol’s slide without checking the chamber. A 9mm round was still inside, and the gun discharged, striking his mother in the head.

Rescue workers took the woman to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

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A Phuket police officer accidentally shot his mother while handling his Glock, according to his account. She later died in hospital.
Photo via Amarin TV

Following the shooting, police called in forensic officers from Phuket to examine the scene, inspect the pistol and check the officer for gunshot residue.

Investigators also took Chonthee and the Glock 19 to Mueang Phuket Police Station for questioning. Police are gathering evidence before deciding on further legal action.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 25, 2026, 2:11 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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