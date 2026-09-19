Phuket concrete truck driver shot dead on his way home, co-worker held

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 19, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Phuket concrete truck driver shot dead on his way home, co-worker held | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Eakkapop Thongtub via Phuket News

A concrete mixer driver has been shot dead while riding his motorbike home from work in Phuket, and a colleague from the same company has already been arrested over the killing.

32 year old Kittiphit Chinda was shot once in the right temple on Thep Krasattri Road in Thalang. He died at the scene, beside the northbound lanes near the airport underpass, on the night of Wednesday 17 September.

Thalang Police traced and arrested a 34 year old man named as Sommai later the same night. Sommai lives in Pa Khlok, also in Thalang, and drove for the same concrete company as Kittiphit. Officers identified him as the man who fired the fatal shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phuket Provincial Police and Thalang Police questioned Sommai and held him while the investigation continued. Forensic officers collected gunshot residue samples for testing as part of the case.

Investigators later took Sommai to Bang Sai Yamu Beach in Pa Khlok to search for the firearm, believed to have been hidden after the shooting. The gun has not been recovered.

Sommai has been charged with homicide, illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm in public. Thalang Police are still working to establish a motive for the shooting.

Phuket concrete truck driver shot dead on his way home, co-worker held
Photo courtesy of Eakkapop Thongtub via Phuket News
Phuket concrete truck driver shot dead on his way home, co-worker held
Photo courtesy of Eakkapop Thongtub via Phuket News

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Articles
Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 19, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
Latest Thailand News
Russian rider goes to help the other motorcyclist as his own Ducati burns | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian rider goes to help the other motorcyclist as his own Ducati burns

2 hours ago
Pattaya man says he was beaten after confronting alleged donation-box thief | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man says he was beaten after confronting alleged donation-box thief

4 hours ago
Nonthaburi vehicle inspection centres lose licences over false certificates | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi vehicle inspection centres lose licences over false certificates

4 hours ago
Police seize 1 million meth pills and 514kg of crystal in nationwide sweep | Thaiger Crime News

Police seize 1 million meth pills and 514kg of crystal in nationwide sweep

5 hours ago
Thailand pauses data-centre approvals while it writes new minimum standards | Thaiger Business News

Thailand pauses data-centre approvals while it writes new minimum standards

5 hours ago
British YouTuber reveals cost of living in Pattaya at just £600 a month | Thaiger Pattaya News

British YouTuber reveals cost of living in Pattaya at just £600 a month

6 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 19 September: heavy rain in 49 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 19 September: heavy rain in 49 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

8 hours ago
American child sex offence suspect returned to Alabama after Phuket arrest | Thaiger Crime News

American child sex offence suspect returned to Alabama after Phuket arrest

22 hours ago
Lisa’s overseas drinking segment did not breach advertising law | Thaiger News

Lisa’s overseas drinking segment did not breach advertising law

22 hours ago
Thai takraw team gets rooms after hours-long Asian Games mix-up | Thaiger News

Thai takraw team gets rooms after hours-long Asian Games mix-up

22 hours ago
Prachin Buri café covered in chicken manure in overnight attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Prachin Buri café covered in chicken manure in overnight attack

22 hours ago
Deaf passenger praises Thai Airways crew&#8217;s clever menu | Thaiger Aviation News

Deaf passenger praises Thai Airways crew’s clever menu

23 hours ago
Lopburi minimart worker wins 12 million baht then clocks in as usual | Thaiger Thailand News

Lopburi minimart worker wins 12 million baht then clocks in as usual

23 hours ago
Lampang band apologises after monk parody performance | Thaiger Thailand News

Lampang band apologises after monk parody performance

24 hours ago
How Browser-Based Trading Is Changing Access to Global CFD Markets | Thaiger Business News

How Browser-Based Trading Is Changing Access to Global CFD Markets

24 hours ago
Udon Thani police widen probe into woman&#8217;s suspicious death | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani police widen probe into woman’s suspicious death

1 day ago
129 Thais returned from Laos over online gambling work | Thaiger Crime News

129 Thais returned from Laos over online gambling work

1 day ago
What is that music you hear at Muay Thai fights? | Thaiger Thai Life

What is that music you hear at Muay Thai fights?

1 day ago
Interpol Red Notice sought for Chinese driver in Thai-Swedish teen case | Thaiger Crime News

Interpol Red Notice sought for Chinese driver in Thai-Swedish teen case

1 day ago
Empty Udon Thani home gets nearly 50,000 baht power bill | Thaiger Thailand News

Empty Udon Thani home gets nearly 50,000 baht power bill

1 day ago
Chongqing metro to add Thai announcements before October | Thaiger Travel

Chongqing metro to add Thai announcements before October

1 day ago
Worker dies after fall into drain near BTS Punnawithi | Thaiger Bangkok News

Worker dies after fall into drain near BTS Punnawithi

1 day ago
Australian indicted in Pattaya teen suitcase murder case | Thaiger Pattaya News

Australian indicted in Pattaya teen suitcase murder case

1 day ago
Princess Sirindhorn warns graduates against overreliance on AI | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Sirindhorn warns graduates against overreliance on AI

1 day ago
11,000 firms face shareholder checks before September deadline | Thaiger Business News

11,000 firms face shareholder checks before September deadline

1 day ago
Back to top button