Phuket concrete truck driver shot dead on his way home, co-worker held

Photo courtesy of Eakkapop Thongtub via Phuket News

A concrete mixer driver has been shot dead while riding his motorbike home from work in Phuket, and a colleague from the same company has already been arrested over the killing.

32 year old Kittiphit Chinda was shot once in the right temple on Thep Krasattri Road in Thalang. He died at the scene, beside the northbound lanes near the airport underpass, on the night of Wednesday 17 September.

Thalang Police traced and arrested a 34 year old man named as Sommai later the same night. Sommai lives in Pa Khlok, also in Thalang, and drove for the same concrete company as Kittiphit. Officers identified him as the man who fired the fatal shot.

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Phuket Provincial Police and Thalang Police questioned Sommai and held him while the investigation continued. Forensic officers collected gunshot residue samples for testing as part of the case.

Investigators later took Sommai to Bang Sai Yamu Beach in Pa Khlok to search for the firearm, believed to have been hidden after the shooting. The gun has not been recovered.

Sommai has been charged with homicide, illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm in public. Thalang Police are still working to establish a motive for the shooting.

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