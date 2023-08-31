Phuket committee steers towards transparency to curb corruption in ongoing projects worth 155 million baht

Photo courtesy of Mike Swigunski (Unsplash)

The Phuket Good Governance Committee (PGGC) has taken the initiative to increase transparency and limit corruption in the region’s ongoing projects. The committee recently met with Phuket Highways Office Chief, Yutthana Phitak, to discuss the details and scope of major projects currently underway.

The PGGC, led by Vice President Peerapit Ongcharoen, is actively involved in overseeing various projects scheduled for completion in the fiscal year 2023, as stated by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department. By working closely with Yutthana, the PGGC aims to ensure efficient implementation of projects while keeping an emphasis on fiscal responsibility.

Yutthana outlined four significant projects under budgets totalling 155 million baht (US$4.44 million), all designed to improve Phuket’s infrastructure and benefit its residents:

The Intelligent Traffic Management System, with a budget of 50 million baht (US$1.4 million), seeks to utilise advanced cameras to measure traffic volume and develop a smart traffic management system. The project, which began in April, was contracted to Better World Traffic Co Ltd and is expected to be completed by September 18. The Enhanced Traffic Efficiency project, with a budget of 38.5 million baht (US$1.1 million), aims to optimise traffic flow and reduce travel time, ultimately reducing accidents across Phuket. The contract for this project was awarded to 4M Intertrade CO LTD and is set to be completed by September 22. The Smart Lighting Control project, with a budget of 25 million baht (US$716,000), focuses on the installation of an intelligent lighting control and notification system along secondary routes leading to popular tourist destinations within Phuket. Better World Traffic Co Ltd was awarded the contract and the project is expected to be completed by September 18. The Darasamut Underpass Tunnel Restoration project, allocated with a budget of 1.9 million baht (US$54,085), aims to overhaul the water pump system within the Darasamut Underpass Tunnel after repeated flooding incidents. Grundfos Thailand was contracted to install the new pump in July, with the full project expected to be completed by October 14.

Peerapit expressed the PGGC’s commitment to adhering to budgetary constraints while maximising the positive impact of the projects on the local community.

“These projects hold the potential to significantly elevate the quality of life for Phuket’s residents. As such, we encourage individuals with insights into any potential delays or issues hindering project progress to promptly inform the PGGC. Your cooperation will greatly assist in expediting thorough investigations, ensuring the timely completion of these endeavours.”

Follow us on :













Explore more Phuket news: CLICK HERE.

Follow our latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.