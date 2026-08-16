Phuket closes Freedom Beach after German tourist found dead

Freedom Beach in Phuket has been temporarily closed to visitors after a German tourist went missing at the beach and was later found dead on August 11.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin said on August 14 that he had instructed the Royal Forest Department to strengthen safety measures and consider temporarily restricting access and swimming. Officials signed the temporary closure and safety announcement on August 11.

The closure allows officials to monitor and assess conditions amid unpredictable weather and rough seas that could endanger visitors and people taking part in water activities.

Suchart warned that public safety must come first during the monsoon season, when conditions in the Andaman Sea remain rough. Waves in areas affected by thunderstorms could reach two to three metres or higher, requiring strict preventative measures.

He urged residents and tourists to closely follow official announcements and advice and to avoid water activities when warnings for severe weather, strong winds or rough seas are in effect.

The closure is temporary rather than permanent, and officials will continue monitoring conditions. Freedom Beach will be considered for reopening once the weather, waves, winds and other relevant factors are considered safe and suitable for tourism.

In similar news, back in June, Mu Ko Lanta National Park in Krabi temporarily closed three popular tourist spots after officials found large numbers of highly venomous Portuguese man o’ war washed up along beaches.

The park warned that the venomous jellyfish pose a serious danger to visitors who swim in the sea or walk along the beach. Its tentacles can still release venom even after the creature has died or been washed ashore by waves.