Phuket City gears up for debut of Chartered Walking Street market

Photo: Phuket City Municipality .

Phuket City Municipality issued an advisory to residents and visitors alike, informing them of the forthcoming closure of Phang Nga Road this coming Sunday, November 5. The thoroughfare will be shut down from 1pm to midnight to pave the way for the debut of the Chartered Walking Street Market.

The Chartered Walking Street Market’s geographical footprint will extend along Phang Nga Road, starting from Yaowarat Road and culminating at the Chartered Bank Intersection, where Phang Nga Road intersects with Phuket Road. Additional streets roped into the market’s sphere include Soi Pradit and Soi Takua Pa.

Phuket City Municipality announced a public notice issued on October 30, clarifying that the roads would be inaccessible to motor traffic during the market’s operational hours.

This new marketplace is set to take place every Sunday, running from 4pm to 10pm, with the inaugural event kick-starting on November 5.

The notice further indicated that this situation necessitated a temporary traffic closure and parking prohibition within the designated area. However, for those in need of parking facilities, options are available at several locations.

These include the Red Plaza parking area, the alley adjacent to Bangkok Bank, the public parking at the fresh market on Ranong Road, and exclusively for motorcycles, in Soi Pradit.

In concluding the announcement, Phuket City Municipality extended an apology for any inconvenience caused by this development, attributing it to the circumstances of the occasion.

The municipality is encouraging the public to participate in the new initiative, which aims to create a vibrant and engaging community space. While the roads’ closure may bring about some temporary disruptions, the overarching goal is to foster a new dynamic in the heart of Phuket City, reported Phuket News.

