Phuket checkpoint search finds gun and bullets under BMW seat

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 11, 2026, 11:30 AM
1 minute read
Phuket checkpoint search finds gun and bullets under BMW seat | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Phuket Info Center

Officials detained a man after finding a gun and 9mm ammunition concealed beneath the driver’s seat of a BMW during a security checkpoint in Phuket yesterday, August 10.

Mueang Phuket district officials set up the checkpoint in Koh Kaew subdistrict at about 8.30pm as part of increased efforts to prevent violent crime, drug offences, firearms offences and other illegal activity.

During the checkpoint, officials stopped a BMW they considered suspicious and searched the vehicle. Officers uncovered a CZ firearm, magazines and 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition beneath the driver’s seat.

A Phuket checkpoint search found a gun and bullets under a BMW seat, with the driver unable to produce the required firearm licences.
Photo via Phuket Info Centre

At the time of the search, the 29 year old driver was unable to produce a licence to possess and use the firearm or a permit allowing him to carry it.

Officials detained the man and seized the firearm and ammunition before transferring him to Mueang Phuket Police Station for further investigation.

He was initially accused of carrying a firearm and ammunition in a public place without permission or reasonable cause, and possessing another person’s legally registered firearm without permission.

A Phuket checkpoint search found a gun and bullets under a BMW seat, with the driver unable to produce the required firearm licences.
Photo via Phuket Info Centre

According to Phuket Info Centre, the case falls under Thailand’s Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks and Imitation Firearms Act of 1947.

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Under the law, Section 7 requires permission to possess and use firearms or ammunition. Violations can carry one to 10 years in prison and a fine of 2,000 to 20,000 baht.

Section 8 bis regulates the carrying of firearms in towns, villages, and public places. Carrying a firearm in violation of the provision can carry up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

The charges and penalties ultimately applicable to the 29 year old will depend on the circumstances established by the police investigation, including the firearm’s registration and licensing status.

A Phuket checkpoint search found a gun and bullets under a BMW seat, with the driver unable to produce the required firearm licences.
Photo via Phuket Info Centre

Elsewhere, Pattaya Police found a knife, firearm, ammunition and alcohol in a car carrying a group of teenagers during a routine traffic checkpoint. One of the teenagers was also found to have a high blood alcohol level.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 11, 2026, 11:30 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.