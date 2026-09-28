Teenager at the wheel dies as car hits power pole in Phuket

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 28, 2026, 11:42 AM
1 minute read
Teenager at the wheel dies as car hits power pole in Phuket
Photo: Chalong Police

Chalong Police say a 15 year old teenager was driving a Toyota Vios that struck a high-voltage pole just after midnight on September 27. Two other passengers, aged 17, were hurt.

Five teenagers were in the car as it ran along Chao Fa West Rd towards Rawai Beach. The youngest of them was driving.

Chalong Police said the white sedan hit a high-voltage power pole at about 12:30am on Sept 27. The crash happened at the entrance to Soi Yot Sane in Moo 10, Chalong.

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Officers found the car badly damaged and carrying Krabi licence plates. The driver was dead behind the wheel and was named as Akhil Sainui, 15, from Krabi.

Two other occupants were taken to Chalong Hospital with injuries. Police named them as Thanaphon Penmit and Khunphon Jaruchinda, both aged 17.

Initial inquiries indicate the group had set off from Chalong and was heading for Rawai Beach. Two other people in the car have not been identified.

Akhil was driving along Chao Fa West Rd when the vehicle lost control and hit the pole at the mouth of the soi, police said.

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His body was examined at the scene before being sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full autopsy. Officers have since photographed the site and prepared a scene map.

The case has been registered as a death investigation, with further inquiries to follow.

Thailand issues a car licence at 18, and a motorcycle licence at 15 for engines of 110cc or less. Police have not said whether the driver held a licence of any kind.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 28, 2026, 11:42 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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