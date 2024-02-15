Phuket celebrates Valentine’s Day with mass weddings and LGBTQ+ inclusivity

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

Phuket celebrated Valentine’s Day with a sprinkle of love and a dash of tradition as several couples took their vows and registered their marriages in various district offices across the city. In a nod to the significance of the day, officials showered the newlyweds with blessings and small tokens of appreciation, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

In the well-known beach town of Patong, Loma Park was transformed into a stage for romance, hosting a special event for 14 couples. This year, a special emphasis was placed on LGBTQ+ couples, who were able to get married under Patong Municipality’s inclusive Love is Love initiative.

Meanwhile, Thalang District Office opted for a beachfront celebration on Layan Beach. As the sun began to dip at 4.30pm, they paid tribute to the couples tying the knot on this special day. The event was part of a larger initiative by the district to honour couples who chose Valentine’s Day, a day symbolic of love and affection, as their wedding day, reported The Phuket News.

As the clock struck 8.30am, Phuket’s three District Offices sprung to life, opening their doors for couples ready to make their commitment official. In the heart of Phuket Town, the Mueang Phuket District Registration Office saw 50 couples register their marriages. They were gifted souvenirs symbolising unity and commitment under the theme of Marriage, love, take care of each other at Paradise Island @ Mueang Phuket.

The couples were also bestowed with seeds, vegetables, and kitchen garden items, encapsulating the ethos of Good soil, good water, and a happy, sustainable life. This gesture aimed to encourage the newlyweds to nurture their relationships, much like they would nurture these plants, fostering growth, sustainability, and happiness.

The Mueang Phuket District Registration Office witnessed a significant event with the presence of Phuket Vice Governor Sattha Thongkam and Mueang Phuket District Chief Worasit Putjeeb. Alongside them, more than 80 other government officials and couples participated in the main event.

In his address, Sattha extended his hearty congratulations to the couples who selected Valentine’s Day for their wedding registration. He hailed their decision as a positive omen, symbolising the commencement of their joint journey towards building love and fostering a stable, unified partnership.

Sattha expressed his belief that the married lives of these couples would be filled with prosperity. He concluded his address with a warm wish, hoping that the couples would experience eternal happiness, prosperity, and success in their married lives. With these words, the city of Phuket marked Valentine’s Day, a day that saw love transcend boundaries and become a unifying force.