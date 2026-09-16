Phuket burglar caught on CCTV eating food, defecating in home

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 16, 2026, 9:46 AM
1 minute read
Phuket burglar caught on CCTV eating food, defecating in home | Thaiger
Photo via Phuket Times/Facebook

A suspected burglar in Phuket was captured on CCTV breaking into a property in Rawai, searching through belongings, eating food from a refrigerator and leaving faeces inside before fleeing.

The incident occurred at around 3.04am on September 3, although CCTV images were not made public until September 15, when the Phuket Times Facebook page shared four stills as a warning to people in the area.

According to the page, the man forced his way in through a rear door before searching the premises and allegedly taking valuables. The post did not specify what was missing or provide an estimated value for the stolen property.

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CCTV footage shows a man wearing a cap moving through the premises. During the burglary, he reportedly opened the refrigerator and ate food before defecating inside the property and leaving the scene.

The security images were subsequently shared online in an effort to draw attention to the incident and identify the man pictured.

As of September 16, no public report had confirmed that the suspected intruder had been identified or arrested.

Phuket burglar caught on CCTV eating food, defecating in home | News by Thaiger
Photo via Phuket Times/Facebook

In another Phuket burglary in June, a thief broke into an unoccupied luxury home in Kathu while the owner was overseas and stole around 600 grammes of gold, more than 2 million baht in cash and euros worth over 1 million baht.

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A similar case was reported in Prachuap Khiri Khan in August, when a burglar allegedly removed an entire safe from the Pran Buri home of a foreign businessman and his wife while they were away.

Fourteen designer bags, passports, gold jewellery, a luxury watch and other property worth several million baht were also reported missing.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 16, 2026, 9:46 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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